802.15.4 Chipset Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis By 2028 |ON Semiconductor Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV

The 802.15.4 Chipset market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

 

Market segment by Type, covers

Single-protocol/Standalone Chipsets
Multi-protocol Chipsets

 

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Smart Home
Industrial Automation
Smart Meeting
Smart City (Outdoor Lighting, City Network Connectivity, etc.)
Others

 

The key market players for global 802.15.4 Chipset market are listed below:

ON Semiconductor Corporation
STMicroelectronics NV
NXP Semiconductors NV
Panasonic Corporation
Qualcomm Inc.
Qorvo Inc.
Marvell International Ltd
Nordic Semiconductor ASA
Microchip Technology Inc.
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Texas Instruments Inc.
Digi International Inc.
Analog Devices, Inc.

 

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

 

Chapter 1, to describe 802.15.4 Chipset product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

 

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of 802.15.4 Chipset, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of 802.15.4 Chipset from 2019 to 2022.

 

Chapter 3, the 802.15.4 Chipset competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

 

Chapter 4, the 802.15.4 Chipset breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

 

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and 802.15.4 Chipset market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

 

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of 802.15.4 Chipset.

 

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe 802.15.4 Chipset sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

 

