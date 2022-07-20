Detailed Analysis Of The Development Trend Of Wafer Handling Equipment Market 2022|Brooks, Entegris, Solvay

The Wafer Handling Equipment market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segment by Type, covers

Fully Automatic

Semi-automatic

Market segment by Application can be divided into

200mm Wafer Size

300mm Wafer Size

Others

The key market players for global Wafer Handling Equipment market are listed below:

Brooks

Entegris

Solvay

HORIBA

Megatech

RECIF Technologies

Silicon Connection

Jabil

Kawasaki Robotics

Daitron

Modutek

RORZE

Dou Yee

Baumann

Amtech Systems

Nidec

Kawasaki

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Wafer Handling Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Wafer Handling Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Wafer Handling Equipment from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Wafer Handling Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Wafer Handling Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Wafer Handling Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Wafer Handling Equipment.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Wafer Handling Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Wafer Handling Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Wafer Handling Equipment Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Fully Automatic

1.2.3 Semi-automatic

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Wafer Handling Equipment Revenue by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 200mm Wafer Size

1.3.3 300mm Wafer Size

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Wafer Handling Equipment Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Wafer Handling Equipment Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Wafer Handling Equipment Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Wafer Handling Equipment Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Wafer Handling Equipment Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Wafer Handling Equipment Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Wafer Handling Equipment Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Wafer Handling Equipment Market Drivers

1.6.2 Wafer Handling Equipment Market Restraints

1.6.3 Wafer Handling Equipment Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Brooks

2.1.1 Brooks Details

2.1.2 Brooks Major Business

2.1.3 Brooks Wafer Handling Equipment Product and Services

2.1.4 Brooks Wafer Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 Entegris

2.2.1 Entegris Details

2.2.2 Entegris Major Business

2.2.3 Entegris Wafer Handling Equipment Product and Services

2.2.4 Entegris Wafer Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 Solvay

2.3.1 Solvay Details

2.3.2 Solvay Major Business

2.3.3 Solvay Wafer Handling Equipment Product and Services

2.3.4 Solvay Wafer Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 HORIBA

2.4.1 HORIBA Details

2.4.2 HORIBA Major Business

2.4.3 HORIBA Wafer Handling Equipment Product and Services

2.4.4 HORIBA Wafer Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 Megatech

2.5.1 Megatech Details

2.5.2 Megatech Major Business

2.5.3 Megatech Wafer Handling Equipment Product and Services

2.5.4 Megatech Wafer Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6 RECIF Technologies

2.6.1 RECIF Technologies Details

2.6.2 RECIF Technologies Major Business

2.6.3 RECIF Technologies Wafer Handling Equipment Product and Services

2.6.4 RECIF Technologies Wafer Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7 Silicon Connection

2.7.1 Silicon Connection Details

2.7.2 Silicon Connection Major Business

2.7.3 Silicon Connection Wafer Handling Equipment Product and Services

2.7.4 Silicon Connection Wafer Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8 Jabil

2.8.1 Jabil Details

2.8.2 Jabil Major Business

2.8.3 Jabil Wafer Handling Equipment Product and Services

2.8.4 Jabil Wafer Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9 Kawasaki Robotics

2.9.1 Kawasaki Robotics Details

2.9.2 Kawasaki Robotics Major Business

2.9.3 Kawasaki Robotics Wafer Handling Equipment Product and Services

2.9.4 Kawasaki Robotics Wafer Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10 Daitron

2.10.1 Daitron Details

2.10.2 Daitron Major Business

2.10.3 Daitron Wafer Handling Equipment Product and Services

2.10.4 Daitron Wafer Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11 Modutek

2.11.1 Modutek Details

2.11.2 Modutek Major Business

2.11.3 Modutek Wafer Handling Equipment Product and Services

2.11.4 Modutek Wafer Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.12 RORZE

2.12.1 RORZE Details

2.12.2 RORZE Major Business

2.12.3 RORZE Wafer Handling Equipment Product and Services

2.12.4 RORZE Wafer Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.13 Dou Yee

2.13.1 Dou Yee Details

2.13.2 Dou Yee Major Business

2.13.3 Dou Yee Wafer Handling Equipment Product and Services

2.13.4 Dou Yee Wafer Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.14 Baumann

2.14.1 Baumann Details

2.14.2 Baumann Major Business

2.14.3 Baumann Wafer Handling Equipment Product and Services

2.14.4 Baumann Wafer Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.15 Amtech Systems

2.15.1 Amtech Systems Details

2.15.2 Amtech Systems Major Business

2.15.3 Amtech Systems Wafer Handling Equipment Product and Services

2.15.4 Amtech Systems Wafer Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.16 Nidec

2.16.1 Nidec Details

2.16.2 Nidec Major Business

2.16.3 Nidec Wafer Handling Equipment Product and Services

2.16.4 Nidec Wafer Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.17 Kawasaki

2.17.1 Kawasaki Details

2.17.2 Kawasaki Major Business

2.17.3 Kawasaki Wafer Handling Equipment Product and Services

2.17.4 Kawasaki Wafer Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Wafer Handling Equipment Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Wafer Handling Equipment Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Wafer Handling Equipment Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Wafer Handling Equipment

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Wafer Handling Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Wafer Handling Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Wafer Handling Equipment Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Wafer Handling Equipment Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Wafer Handling Equipment Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Wafer Handling Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Wafer Handling Equipment Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Wafer Handling Equipment Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Wafer Handling Equipment Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Wafer Handling Equipment Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Wafer Handling Equipment Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Wafer Handling Equipment Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Wafer Handling Equipment Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Wafer Handling Equipment Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Wafer Handling Equipment Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Wafer Handling Equipment Sales in Volume by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Wafer Handling Equipment Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Wafer Handling Equipment Price by Application (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Wafer Handling Equipment Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Wafer Handling Equipment Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Wafer Handling Equipment Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Wafer Handling Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Wafer Handling Equipment Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Wafer Handling Equipment Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Wafer Handling Equipment Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Wafer Handling Equipment Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Wafer Handling Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Wafer Handling Equipment Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Wafer Handling Equipment Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Wafer Handling Equipment Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Wafer Handling Equipment Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Wafer Handling Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Wafer Handling Equipment Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Wafer Handling Equipment Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Wafer Handling Equipment Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Wafer Handling Equipment Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Wafer Handling Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Wafer Handling Equipment Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Wafer Handling Equipment Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Wafer Handling Equipment Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Wafer Handling Equipment Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Wafer Handling Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Wafer Handling Equipment Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Wafer Handling Equipment and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Wafer Handling Equipment

12.3 Wafer Handling Equipment Production Process

12.4 Wafer Handling Equipment Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Wafer Handling Equipment Typical Distributors

13.3 Wafer Handling Equipment Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

