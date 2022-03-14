TechnologyWorld

Rapid Test Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rapid Test Market

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore26 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rapid Test in Global, including the following market information:

Global Rapid Test Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-rapid-test-2022-2028-939

 

The global Rapid Test market was valued at 10820 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14440 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PCR-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rapid Test include SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Eurofins, TUV SUD and Merieux NutriSciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rapid Test companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rapid Test Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Rapid Test Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • PCR-based
  • Immunoassay-based
  • Chromatography-based
  • Spectroscopy-based

Global Rapid Test Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Rapid Test Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Wastewater/Effluent
  • Soil
  • Water
  • Air

Global Rapid Test Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Rapid Test Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rapid Test revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rapid Test revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • SGS
  • Bureau Veritas
  • Intertek
  • Eurofins
  • TUV SUD
  • Merieux NutriSciences

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore26 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

North America Vertical Farming Crops Market Research Report | Know more about the Global trends and Applications By 2028

January 18, 2022

Automatic Bedpan Washers Market Past Research, Deep Analysis and Present Data With DGM Pharma-Apparate Handel, Discher Technik, Matachana

December 24, 2021

Penicillin Injectable Market Outlook, Demand Analysis and Forecast from 2021-2028 | Pfizer, Brooks Laboratories, Inject Care Parenterals

December 16, 2021

Acrylic Elastomeric Coating Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | National Coatings, Sherwin-Williams, Parex and more

December 20, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button