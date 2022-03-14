Rapid Test Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rapid Test in Global, including the following market information:

Global Rapid Test Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-rapid-test-2022-2028-939 – Table of Contents– List of Tables & Figures– Charts– Research Methodology

The global Rapid Test market was valued at 10820 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14440 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PCR-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rapid Test include SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Eurofins, TUV SUD and Merieux NutriSciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rapid Test companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rapid Test Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Rapid Test Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PCR-based

Immunoassay-based

Chromatography-based

Spectroscopy-based

Global Rapid Test Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Rapid Test Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wastewater/Effluent

Soil

Water

Air

Global Rapid Test Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Rapid Test Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rapid Test revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rapid Test revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SGS

Bureau Veritas

Intertek

Eurofins

TUV SUD

Merieux NutriSciences

Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-rapid-test-2022-2028-939

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports