Rapid Test Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rapid Test Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rapid Test in Global, including the following market information:
Global Rapid Test Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rapid Test market was valued at 10820 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14440 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PCR-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rapid Test include SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Eurofins, TUV SUD and Merieux NutriSciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rapid Test companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rapid Test Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Rapid Test Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PCR-based
- Immunoassay-based
- Chromatography-based
- Spectroscopy-based
Global Rapid Test Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Rapid Test Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Wastewater/Effluent
- Soil
- Water
- Air
Global Rapid Test Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Rapid Test Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rapid Test revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rapid Test revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SGS
- Bureau Veritas
- Intertek
- Eurofins
- TUV SUD
- Merieux NutriSciences
