Portable Air Chillers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Portable Air Chillers
The global Portable Air Chillers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Scroll Chillers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Portable Air Chillers include Portable Air, Opti Temp, Budzar Industries, Mokon, Berg Chilling Systems, Dry Coolers Inc. and Legacy Chiller Systems, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Portable Air Chillers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Air Chillers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Air Chillers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Scroll Chillers
- Screw Chillers
Global Portable Air Chillers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Air Chillers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Other
Global Portable Air Chillers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Air Chillers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Portable Air Chillers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Portable Air Chillers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Portable Air Chillers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Portable Air Chillers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Portable Air
- Opti Temp
- Budzar Industries
- Mokon
- Berg Chilling Systems
- Dry Coolers Inc.
- Legacy Chiller Systems, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Portable Air Chillers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Portable Air Chillers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Portable Air Chillers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Portable Air Chillers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Portable Air Chillers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Portable Air Chillers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Portable Air Chillers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Portable Air Chillers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Portable Air Chillers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Portable Air Chillers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Portable Air Chillers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Air Chillers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Air Chillers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Air Chillers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Air Chillers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Air Chillers Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/