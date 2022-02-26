Portable Air Chillers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Portable Air Chillers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Scroll Chillers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Portable Air Chillers include Portable Air, Opti Temp, Budzar Industries, Mokon, Berg Chilling Systems, Dry Coolers Inc. and Legacy Chiller Systems, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Portable Air Chillers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Portable Air Chillers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Air Chillers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Scroll Chillers

Screw Chillers

Global Portable Air Chillers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Air Chillers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Industrial

Other

Global Portable Air Chillers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Air Chillers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Portable Air Chillers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Portable Air Chillers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Portable Air Chillers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Portable Air Chillers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Portable Air

Opti Temp

Budzar Industries

Mokon

Berg Chilling Systems

Dry Coolers Inc.

Legacy Chiller Systems, Inc.

