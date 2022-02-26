TechnologyWorld

Ceramic Tile and Its Printing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ceramic Tile

The global Ceramic Tile and Its Printing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Porcelain Tiles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ceramic Tile and Its Printing include SCG, Mohawk, Lamosa, RAK Ceramics, Rovese, Kajaria, Concorde, Interceramic and Pamesa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ceramic Tile and Its Printing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ceramic Tile and Its Printing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Ceramic Tile and Its Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Porcelain Tiles
  • Porcelain Stoneware Tiles
  • Fine Stoneware Tiles
  • Stoneware Tiles
  • Earthenware Tiles

Global Ceramic Tile and Its Printing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Ceramic Tile and Its Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Residential
  • Commercial

Global Ceramic Tile and Its Printing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Ceramic Tile and Its Printing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Ceramic Tile and Its Printing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Ceramic Tile and Its Printing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Ceramic Tile and Its Printing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
  • Key companies Ceramic Tile and Its Printing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • SCG
  • Mohawk
  • Lamosa
  • RAK Ceramics
  • Rovese
  • Kajaria
  • Concorde
  • Interceramic
  • Pamesa
  • Casalgrande Padana
  • Iris Ceramica
  • Florim
  • Portobello
  • Cooperativa Ceramica d’Imola
  • Panaria
  • Keraben
  • Guangdong Dongpeng
  • Marco Polo
  • Jinduo
  • Nabel
  • Newpearl
  • Xinzhongyuan
  • Sanfi
  • Guangdong BODE
  • Tidiy
  • Guangdong Jiajun
  • Eagle
  • Monalisa
  • Guangdong Winto
  • Champion

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ceramic Tile and Its Printing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ceramic Tile and Its Printing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ceramic Tile and Its Printing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ceramic Tile and Its Printing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ceramic Tile and Its Printing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ceramic Tile and Its Printing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ceramic Tile and Its Printing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ceramic Tile and Its Printing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ceramic Tile and Its Printing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ceramic Tile and Its Printing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ceramic Tile and Its Printing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ceramic Tile and Its Printing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ceramic Tile and Its Printing Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ceramic Tile and Its Printing Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ceramic Tile and Its Printing Companies

