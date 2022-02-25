Anti-Glare Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Anti-Glare Coating
The global Anti-Glare Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Type I Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anti-Glare Coating include TSP, Excelite, Giant Nano Technology, Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Zeelang Glass Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anti-Glare Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anti-Glare Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anti-Glare Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Type I
- Type II
Global Anti-Glare Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anti-Glare Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Anti-Glare LED Backlit Display
- Anti-Glare Screen Protector
- Retail Displays/Signage/POP Displays
- Metro Display Panel
Global Anti-Glare Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anti-Glare Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Anti-Glare Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Anti-Glare Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Anti-Glare Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Anti-Glare Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- TSP
- Excelite
- Giant Nano Technology
- Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Shenzhen Zeelang Glass Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anti-Glare Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anti-Glare Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anti-Glare Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anti-Glare Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anti-Glare Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anti-Glare Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anti-Glare Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anti-Glare Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anti-Glare Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anti-Glare Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anti-Glare Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Glare Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Glare Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Glare Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-Glare Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Glare Coating Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Anti-Glare Coating Market Size
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/