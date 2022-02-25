Anti-Glare Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Anti-Glare Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Type I Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-Glare Coating include TSP, Excelite, Giant Nano Technology, Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Zeelang Glass Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anti-Glare Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-Glare Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anti-Glare Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Type I

Type II

Global Anti-Glare Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anti-Glare Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Anti-Glare LED Backlit Display

Anti-Glare Screen Protector

Retail Displays/Signage/POP Displays

Metro Display Panel

Global Anti-Glare Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anti-Glare Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-Glare Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-Glare Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anti-Glare Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Anti-Glare Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TSP

Excelite

Giant Nano Technology

Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Zeelang Glass Co., Ltd.

