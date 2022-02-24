Aluminium Ingots Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aluminium Ingots
The global Aluminium Ingots market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Round Ingot Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminium Ingots include AlcoaInc, Rio Tinto Group, Aluminum Corporation of China, United Company RUSAL, Norsk Hydro, Dubai Aluminium Company, SPIC, BHP Billiton and Xinfa Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminium Ingots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminium Ingots Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Aluminium Ingots Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Round Ingot
- T Shaped Ingot
- Plate Ingot
- Other
Global Aluminium Ingots Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Aluminium Ingots Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Aerospace & Defense
- Ship
- Other
Global Aluminium Ingots Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Aluminium Ingots Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Aluminium Ingots revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Aluminium Ingots revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Aluminium Ingots sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Aluminium Ingots sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AlcoaInc
- Rio Tinto Group
- Aluminum Corporation of China
- United Company RUSAL
- Norsk Hydro
- Dubai Aluminium Company
- SPIC
- BHP Billiton
- Xinfa Group
- Bahrain
- China Zhongwang
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminium Ingots Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminium Ingots Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminium Ingots Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminium Ingots Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminium Ingots Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminium Ingots Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminium Ingots Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminium Ingots Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminium Ingots Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminium Ingots Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminium Ingots Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Ingots Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminium Ingots Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Ingots Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminium Ingots Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Ingots Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Aluminium Ingots Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
