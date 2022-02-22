TechnologyWorld

2022-2027 Global and Regional L(+)-Lactic Acid Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Lactic Acid

The global L(+)-Lactic Acid market was valued at 65.32 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.86% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

 

Lactic acid has a systematic name that is 2-hydroxypropionic acid, which is widely existed in nature. Lactic acid is formed when glucose is broken down for energy in the absence of sufficient oxygen. L(+)-Lactic acid excellent is produced from natural corn starch by advanced bio-fermentation and refining technology. The lactic acid is colorless to yellow liquid, having a mild acid odor and taste. In global market, the production of L(+)-Lactic acid increases from 467 KMT in 2011 to 530 K MT in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 3.2%. In 2015, the global L(+)-Lactic acid market is led by USA, capturing about 40.13% of global L(+)-Lactic Acid production. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 27.90% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of L(+)-Lactic acid are concentrated in Corbion, Naturework, Galactic and Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology. Corbion is the world leader, holding 30.51% production market share in 2015.

The global L(+)-Lactic acid revenue exceed 575 Million USD in 2015, at a CAGR of about 2% from 2017 to 2022. In application, L(+)-Lactic Acid downstream is wide and recently L(+)-Lactic Acid has acquired increasing significance in various fields of food & beverage, home & personal care, industrial applications and pharmaceutical. and others. Globally, the L(+)-Lactic Acid market is mainly driven by growing demand for industrial applications which accounts for nearly 56.78% of total downstream consumption of L(+)-Lactic Acid in global. In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, L(+)-Lactic Acid production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of L(+)-Lactic Acid is estimated to be 668 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

By Market Verdors:

  • Corbion
  • Naturework
  • Galactic
  • Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology
  • COFCO Biochemical (AnHui)
  • Musashino Chemical
  • ADM
  • Yancheng Haijianuo
  • Wuhan Sanjiang Space Good Biotech
  • Shanxi Biochemical
  • Jungbunzlauer
  • Zhengzhou Tianrun
  • Shangdong Fullsail
  • Tripura Bio Tech Limited
  • By Types:
  • Food grade
  • Industrial grade
  • Pharmaceutical grade

By Applications:

  • Pharmaceutical
  • Home & personal care
  • Industrial Applications
  • Food & Beverage

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global L(+)-Lactic Acid Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global L(+)-Lactic Acid Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global L(+)-Lactic Acid Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global L(+)-Lactic Acid Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: L(+)-Lactic Acid Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global L(+)-Lactic Acid Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global L(+)-Lactic Acid (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global L(+)-Lactic Acid Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global L(+)-Lactic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global L(+)-Lactic Acid (Volume and Value) by Application

