2022-2027 Global and Regional L(+)-Lactic Acid Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Lactic Acid
The global L(+)-Lactic Acid market was valued at 65.32 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.86% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Lactic acid has a systematic name that is 2-hydroxypropionic acid, which is widely existed in nature. Lactic acid is formed when glucose is broken down for energy in the absence of sufficient oxygen. L(+)-Lactic acid excellent is produced from natural corn starch by advanced bio-fermentation and refining technology. The lactic acid is colorless to yellow liquid, having a mild acid odor and taste. In global market, the production of L(+)-Lactic acid increases from 467 KMT in 2011 to 530 K MT in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 3.2%. In 2015, the global L(+)-Lactic acid market is led by USA, capturing about 40.13% of global L(+)-Lactic Acid production. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 27.90% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of L(+)-Lactic acid are concentrated in Corbion, Naturework, Galactic and Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology. Corbion is the world leader, holding 30.51% production market share in 2015.
The global L(+)-Lactic acid revenue exceed 575 Million USD in 2015, at a CAGR of about 2% from 2017 to 2022. In application, L(+)-Lactic Acid downstream is wide and recently L(+)-Lactic Acid has acquired increasing significance in various fields of food & beverage, home & personal care, industrial applications and pharmaceutical. and others. Globally, the L(+)-Lactic Acid market is mainly driven by growing demand for industrial applications which accounts for nearly 56.78% of total downstream consumption of L(+)-Lactic Acid in global. In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, L(+)-Lactic Acid production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of L(+)-Lactic Acid is estimated to be 668 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
By Market Verdors:
- Corbion
- Naturework
- Galactic
- Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology
- COFCO Biochemical (AnHui)
- Musashino Chemical
- ADM
- Yancheng Haijianuo
- Wuhan Sanjiang Space Good Biotech
- Shanxi Biochemical
- Jungbunzlauer
- Zhengzhou Tianrun
- Shangdong Fullsail
- Tripura Bio Tech Limited
- By Types:
- Food grade
- Industrial grade
- Pharmaceutical grade
By Applications:
- Pharmaceutical
- Home & personal care
- Industrial Applications
- Food & Beverage
Key Indicators Analysed
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.
