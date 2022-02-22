2022-2027 Global and Regional Silicone Oil Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Silicone Oil market was valued at 1466.85 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.67% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A silicone oil is any liquid polymerized siloxane with organic side chains. The most important member is polydimethylsiloxane. These polymers are of commercial interest because of their relatively high thermal stability and their lubricating properties.Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global silicone oil market in 2017 and is expected to continue doing so during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Wide-scale industrialization, growing economy, and growing population are the main reasons for this high growth rate. Many global players are entering into the region due to cheap labor, easily availability of raw material, and favorable governmental rules and regulations. Among the various countries in this region, China is expected to lead the market of silicone oil, growing at the highest CAGR. The high demand for silicone oil in the country is attributed to rapid industrialization witnessed over the past few decades.

By Market Verdors:

Dow Corning

Wacker Chemie

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Momentive Performance Materials

Elkem Silicones

ACC Silicones

M.R. Silicone

Iota Silicone Oil

KCC Basildon Chemical

Clearco Products

By Types:

Straight silicon oil

Modified silicon oil

By Applications:

Personal Care & Home Care

Textile

Energy

Automotive & Transportation

Agriculture

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Silicone Oil Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Silicone Oil Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Silicone Oil Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Silicone Oil Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Silicone Oil Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Silicone Oil Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Silicone Oil (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Silicone Oil Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Silicone Oil Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Silicone Oil (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Silicone Oil Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

