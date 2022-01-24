Anti-Drone Market Type, Application, Specification, Technology and Forecast to 2027

Anti-Drones are useful in countering unwarranted interruption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). Anti-drones track, identify, and detect UAVs and thus prevent illegal activities. The military and defense sectors primarily use these. The presence of several key players in the North American region and alarming instances of security breaches contribute towards the significant market growth in this region during the forecast period.

The “Global Anti-Drone Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of anti-drone market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, vertical, and geography. The global anti-drone market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading anti-drone market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key vendors engaged in the Anti-Drone market and covered in this report:

Dedrone Holdings, Inc.

DroneShield

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)

Liteye Systems, Inc

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Saab AB

SRC, Inc.

Thales SA

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Anti-Drone market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Anti-Drone market segments and regions.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Anti-Drone market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Anti-Drone market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Anti-Drone market.

Anti-Drone Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

