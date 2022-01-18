Europe Third Party Logistics Market Overview, Growth Forecast, Demand and Development Research Report to 2027 | Nippon Express Co., Ltd.,

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Third Party Logistics Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Third Party Logistics Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Third Party Logistics market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 210.0 Bn in 2017 to US$ 312.5 Bn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of 5.2% from the year 2018 to 2025.

Boosting benefits in managing seasonal variations of products is fueling the Europe third party logistics market. Third party logistic (3PL) firms have diversified resource network which help core companies to expand quickly and efficiently in a cost-effective manner. Depending on the needs of core companies, 3PL possess the capability to scale labor, space, and transportation needs irrespective of the fluctuation in inventory. 3PL firms deliver adequate resources and flexibility in services even in case of seasonal inventory or new product release. Many of the businesses experience seasonal fluctuation in customer demand and it is essential to handle such swings in business in order to maintain efficiency in operations, thereby driving the third party logistics market in Europe. This factor has created a potential market space for Europe third party logistics market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Third Party Logistics Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Third Party Logistics Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

EUROPE THIRD PARTY LOGISTICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Mode of Transport

Roadways

Railways

Waterways

Airways

By Services

International Transportation

Warehousing

Domestic Transportation

Inventory Management

Others

By End User

Automotive

Healthcare

Retail

Consumer Goods

Others

Europe Third Party Logistics – By Customer

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Country

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Companies Mentioned

Deutsche Post AG

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

DB Schenker

H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

DSV A/S

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Sinotrans Co., Ltd.

Geodis

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

The research on the Europe Third Party Logistics Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Third Party Logistics Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Third Party Logistics Market.

