North America Electric Vehicle Actuator Market Grow at a CAGR of 7.4% to 2028 |Key Players – BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hitachi, Ltd.

The North America electric vehicle actuator market is expected to grow from US$ 105.17 million in 2020 to US$ 193.16 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4 % from 2021 to 2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Electric Vehicle Actuator Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Electric Vehicle Actuator market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

Major key players covered in this report:

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

Hitachi, Ltd.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Mahle GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nidec Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stoneridge, Inc.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Electric Vehicle Actuator market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Electric Vehicle Actuator market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

North America Electric Vehicle Actuator Market Segmentation

North America Electric Vehicle Actuator Market – By Type

Hydraulic Actuator

Electric Actuator

Pneumatic Actuator

North America Electric Vehicle Actuator Market – By Application

HVAC

Headlights

Brakes

Grill Shutter

Mirrors

Hood

Trunk

Others

The research on the North America Electric Vehicle Actuator market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Electric Vehicle Actuator market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Electric Vehicle Actuator market.

