Asia Pacific Laminated Busbar Market 2021 Industry Analysis By Growth Factors, Trends, Key Players, Opportunities, And Forecast To 2027

APAC Laminated Busbar market is expected to grow from US$ 212.73 million in 2019 to US$ 418.39 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Electronic Systems Packaging LLC (ESP) Methode Electronics, Inc. Ryoden Kasei CO., Ltd. OEM International AB Suzhou West Deane Machinery Inc. Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. Mersen SA Rogers Corporation Amphenol Corporation

Laminated busbar is an engineered component comprising layers of fabricated metal separated with very thin dielectric materials, laminated into a unified structure. Busbars support in reducing the overall system costs, improving the capacitance, enhancing reliability, and eliminating any wiring errors. Busbars also support in lowering the inductance and impedance in the system. The physical structure of the busbars offers exceptional features for mechanical design. One of the most common concerns with the conventional busbar is installation issues. The conventional ones consist of a complicated network of cables and interconnected parts that are difficult to assemble. On the other hand, laminated busbars are pre-assembled and have a compact structure. Geographically, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of APAC. Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. India and China are the most significant contributors to the laminated busbar market growth. The presence of other countries, such as Australia, Japan, and South Korea, also plays a crucial role in market growth. Several semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers, as well as HVDC providers, are aiming to deploy their solutions in APAC. For instance, in 2019, ABB Ltd. won a contract worth US$ 640 million from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, the country’s national electricity grid operator. As per the contract, ABB is projected to supply an 800 kilovolt (kV) ultra-high-voltage direct current transmission link of more than 1,800 km to provide electricity to over 80 million people.

Asia Pacific Laminated Busbar Market – By Conductor

Aluminum

Copper

APAC Laminated Busbar Market – By Application

Datacenter Telecom Alternative Energy Power Electronics and Silicon Carbides Transportation Aerospace & Defense Industrial Others

