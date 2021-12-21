Digital Therapeutics Market to See Booming Growth | Omada, Welldoc, Livongo

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Digital Therapeutics Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Digital Therapeutics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Proteus Digital Health. Inc (United States),Omada Health, Inc (United States),Welldoc, Inc (United States),Livongo Health (United States),Mango Health Inc (United States)

Scope of the Report of Digital Therapeutics

Digital therapeutics refers to software products which are used in treatment of medical condition. These products are similar to consumer wellness applications as it allows users to take control over their own health. This treatment method is based on behavioral therapy treatment. It can be used to cure number of diseases which include dementia, type-II diabetes, obesity, anxiety and depression. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases are expected to supplement the demand for digital therapeutics.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Disease (Diabetes, Obesity, Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD), Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease, Gastrointestinal Disorders (GID), Respiratory Diseases, Smoking Cessation, Others), Sales Channel (Business-to-business (B2B), Business-to-consumers (B2C)), Component (Software, Devices)

Market Trends:

Adoption of IoT and AI in Healthcare Industries

Growing Prevalence of mHealth

Market Drivers:

Growing Focus on Reducing Cost in Healthcare

Rising Number of Chronic Diseases

Market Opportunities:

Growing Number of Startups Fueled by Rising Investment

Rising Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Treatment

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

