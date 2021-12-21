Dry Milling Market May See a Big Move in India | Sunopta, Valero Energy, Bunge  

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title Dry Milling Market Outlook to 2026. The study presents Latest insights about acute features of the Global Dry Milling market with detailed coverage on key factors such as growth drivers, restraint, historical and current influencing trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. Some of the major and emerging players profiled in the study are C.H.Guenther & Son, Incorporated (United States),Semo Milling, LLC (United States),Lifeline Foods, LLC (United States),Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States),Cargill Inc (United States),Didion Milling Inc (United States),Flint Hills Resources, LP (United States),Pacific Ethanol Inc (United States),Sunopta, Inc (Canada),Valero Energy Corporation (United States),Green Plains Inc (United States),Bunge Limited (United States),Others.

Dry Milling Market Overview:

Dry milling is the method of producing maize products for human consumption. Grinding kernel corn is one type of grindstone to produce flour or meal is a simple process used worldwide. Dry milling has various types of ingredients that are available in the market for consumption in food products, however, the heterogeneous nature of the dry-milled products is making it difficult to find new markets for unknown brands to enter the market. However, the advantages of dry milling are that it required low use of energy and less cost as compared to wet drilling. Geographically especially in the Asia-Pacific region due to the increasing demand and consumer awareness for renewable biofuel, growing environmental concerns. These are few drivers which are triggering the market demand

Market Trends:

The products of dry milling are highly recommended in the manufacturing of fortified animal feed Demand of Dry milling product in the manufacturing of bioethanol is highly consumed and it has a wide variety of application various sector

Market Drivers:

Considerable lowering in electric and heat consumption

Minor consumption of water

Market Opportunities:

Demand for corn dry-milled products is increasing especially in Asia pacific market

The use of bioethanol is mandatory in the United States and the Canadian government

The Dry Milling Market Size Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Ethanol, DDGS, Corn Grits, Cornmeal, Corn Flour, Others), Application (Fuel, Feed, Food), Process (Dry milling process, Wet milling process), Source (Yellow Corn, White Corn)

Dry Milling market study covers industry value chain structure, process flow and connected downstream and upstream stake holders. In addition,Dry Milling Market attractiveness is showcased according to country, end-user, and other measures, allowing the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments and strategizing. The study has also added special chapter (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their product life cycle and supply chain.

Geographically World Dry Milling markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Dry Milling markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years. However overall estimates and sizing presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Dry Milling Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their geographic footprints, basic information, contact details, and immediate competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

