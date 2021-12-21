Feed Phosphate Market to Show Strong Growth | Leading players Phosphea, Nutrien, Yara, Ecophos Group

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Feed Phosphate Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Feed Phosphate market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

The Mosaic Company (United States), Phosphea (France),Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), OCP Group (Morocco), Yara International ASA (Norway), EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland), PhosAgro (Russia),Ecophos Group (Belgium), Fosfitalia Group (Italy), J. R. Simplot Company (United States)

Scope of the Report of Feed Phosphate

Feed phosphate is an inorganic salt of phosphoric acid. It is prepared from phosphoric acid and calcium carbonate mixture. Phosphate rock and Phosphoric acid are used in the production of feed phosphates. There are numerous benefits related to the phosphate feed usage, which includes nutritional quality improvement, meat product quality enhancement, ease in feed digestibility, among others. Feed phosphate products contain a high content of phosphorus and calcium, which is highly recommended for proper maintenance and growth of livestock. These products promote better health as well as prevent diseases including rickets throughout the poultry production. Rising demand for better quality dairy and meat products and rising consumer preferences of the youth population towards non-vegetarian diet are some of the major drivers which are propelling the growth of the market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Dicalcium, Monocalcium, Mono-dicalcium, Defluorinated, Tricalcium), Form (Powder, Granule)

Market Drivers:

Rise in Consumption of Meat and Dairy Products

High Threat of Diseases in Livestock

Market Opportunities:

Innovation in Technology, New Raw Materials, and Production Process in feed phosphates

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

