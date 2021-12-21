Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Is Booming Worldwide with Pfizer, Merck, Ceva, Nutreco

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Bayer HealthCare (Germany),Pfizer (United States),Eli Lilly (United States),Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany),Merck (United States),Zoetis (United States),Ceva (United States),Sanofi S.A. (France),Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands)

Scope of the Report of Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics

The animal therapeutics and diagnostics market is expected to rise in the forecasted period due to the growing demand for rapid tests and portable instruments for point-of-care services. The growth in this market is driven by the increasing companion animal population and an increasing number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies. Nowadays there has been significant innovation in the range of treatments available for the treatment of animals. Furthermore, rising government initiatives for the promotion of pet health will escalate industry growth in the upcoming year.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Animal Diagnostics Products (Instruments, Consumables), Animal Therapeutics Products (Anti-Parasitic Drugs and Antibiotics, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Anesthetics, Other Drugs)), Application (Companion Animals (Dogs, Cats), Other Companion Animals (Cattle, Pigs, Poultry, Sheep)), End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Research Organizations)

Market Trends:

Technological Advancement in Diagnostic Instruments

Surging Research and Development on Therapeutic Drugs and Diagnostic Instruments

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Animal-derived Food Products such as Meat

Rising Focus towards Animal Well-being

Increasing Government Initiatives for Promotion of Pet Health

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Veterinary Practitioners in Developed Regions

Surging Expenditure on Animal Health and Pet Insurance

Increase in Investments by Large Scale Pharmaceutical Companies in Animal Health Care Companies

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

