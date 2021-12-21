Microcarrier Market Is Booming Worldwide with Merck, Sartorius, Lonza, Eppendorf

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Microcarrier Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Microcarrier market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States),GE Healthcare (United States),Merck KGaA (Germany),Corning Incorporated (United States),Danaher Corporation (United States),Sartorius AG (Germany),Lonza (Switzerland),Becton, Dickinson, and Company (United States),Eppendorf AG (Germany),HiMedia Laboratories (India)

Scope of the Report of Microcarrier

Microcarrier is basically used to culture larger quantities of adherent cells in a fraction of the space of traditional static culture systems. They combine the advantages of traditional flask technology with those of suspension cultures. Currently, large scale expansion of cells using microcarriers may be achieved in bioreactors in a controlled environment, which allows precise control and monitoring of multiple parameters such as pH, dissolved oxygen, and temperature. Rising use of the microcarrier in cell therapy is projected the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Cationic Microcarriers, Collagen-coated Microcarriers, Protein-coated Microcarriers, Untreated Microcarriers, Others), Application (Vaccine Manufacturing, Cell Therapy, Biologics Manufacturing, Others), Consumables (Sera, Serum-Free Media), Equipment (Culture Vessels, Bioreactor, Cell Counter, Filtration System)

Market Trends:

Increasing Significance of Microcarriers in Cell therapy

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Cell-Based Vaccines and Therapeutics

Rapid Growth of Biologics and Biosimilar Industry

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Research and Development and Availability of Funding for Cell Therapy Research

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

