Food Bleaching Agents Market is Going to Boom with Evonik, Hawkins, Peroxychem, Kemira

Food Bleaching Agents Market

BASF SE (Germany),Aditya Birla Chemicals (Grasim) (India),Evonik Industries AG (Germany),Solvay Chemicals Inc. (United States),Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands),Hawkins, Inc. (United States),Peroxychem (United States),Spectrum Laboratory Products, Inc. (United States),Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd. (India),Kemira Oyj (Finland)

Scope of the Report of Food Bleaching Agents

The food bleaching agent is a compound that lightens or whitens food-related items through a chemical reaction. The bleaching reactions involve oxidative or reductive processes that degrade color systems. The most commonly used bleaching agents are hydrogen peroxide and sodium perborate used in the food industry. Furthermore, bleaching agents also change the structure of the dough, strengthen the gluten fiber, and add elasticity to the dough. Increasing demand for peroxygen bleaching and hydrogen peroxide in the food and beverage industry is also projected to influence the bleaching agent market significantly.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Azodicarbonamide, Hydrogen Peroxide, Ascorbic Acid, Acetone Peroxide, Chlorine Dioxide, Others), Application (Bakery products, Flour, Beverages, Others), Form (Powder, Liquid)

Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Functional Flours

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Bread and Bread-Related Products

Increase in Urban Population and Increasing Disposable Income

Technological Advancements in Flour Quality Assessment

Market Opportunities:

Emerging usage of food bleaching agent in various sector of the food industry is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the bleaching agent market.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

