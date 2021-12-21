Solar Powered ATM Market Is Booming Worldwide with Euronet, Diebold, Hyosung, Wincor Nixdorf

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Solar Powered ATM Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Solar Powered ATM market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (United States) ,Fujitsu (Japan) ,Hitachi Payment Services (Japan) ,Diebold Inc. (United States),Hyosung Corporation (South Korea) ,Wincor Nixdorf (Germany) ,GRG Banking (China) ,Vortex Engineering (India) ,Zenom Solar Power (India)

Scope of the Report of Solar Powered ATM

Solar Powered ATM are incoming revolution in tech based payment solutions. Solar powered ATMs are aimed at reducing the carbon footprint by using clean solar energy. Solar Powered ATMs are primarily connected to the batteries which are connected to solar panels. Though, this ATMs are also connected to the main grid. Enhanced Focus on Sustainability and Govt. Incentives for sustainable infrastructure is promoting many banks to adopt solar powered ATMs. Inclusion of Modern Tech such as biometrics and cloud networking are also widely explored with solar ATMs. Although emergence of mobile wallets and Fintech has steadily shifted many economies from cash economy to digital economy, eliminating need for ATMs. Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to biggest market of Solar Powered ATM.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), Offerings (Deployment {On Site and Off Site}, Managed Services), Components (Solar Panels, Battery, ATM, Others)

Market Trends:

Use of Biometrics in ATM

Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of Bank Account Holders

Growing Financial Literacy

Enhanced Focus on Sustainable Infrastructure due to Climate Change

Rising Debit Card Penetration

Market Opportunities:

Less Explored and Low Penetration of Debit Cards in Tier 2, Tier 3 and Rural Markets in Asia Pacific Region

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Solar Powered ATM Market:

Chapter 01 – Solar Powered ATM Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Solar Powered ATM Market

Chapter 05 – Global Solar Powered ATM Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Solar Powered ATM Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Solar Powered ATM Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Solar Powered ATM Market

Chapter 09 – Global Solar Powered ATM Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Solar Powered ATM Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Solar Powered ATM Market Research Methodology

