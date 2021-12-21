Transit Ticketing Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | Leading Players: Corethree, Cubic, Atsuke

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Transit Ticketing Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Transit Ticketing market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Xerox (United States),Siemens AG (Germany),NXP Semiconductors (Netherland),Conduent (United States),Confidex (Finland),Corethree (United Kingdom),Cubic (United States),Atsuke (France),Flowbird Group (France),Giesecke+Devrient (Germany)

Scope of the Report of Transit Ticketing

The ticketing landscape is evolving as new transportation business models emerge, such as MaaS, on-demand mobility, and shared mobility, which includes ride-sharing and car-sharing, ride-hailing, micro-mobility, and bike-sharing. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, transit agencies are paying more attention to open-loop ticketing and contactless payments. Many transit agencies have accelerated the upgrade to contactless payments to include a touchless payment experience, citing financial pressures from lost revenue and increased operating costs of cleaning and safety procedures. Although there are many benefits to deploying advanced ticketing systems, there are also several drawbacks. Data security and privacy, integration and interoperability, stakeholder management, and legal mechanisms to create structured cooperation are all issues that must be addressed in the sector.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Railways & Metros, Buses, Personal Vehicles, Airlines, Ships, Others), Enterprise (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Component (Hardware, Software, Services (Managed, Professional))

Market Trends:

Integration with Upcoming Technologies Including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain

Emergence of Voice Chat Enabled Ticketing Systems

Market Drivers:

Rising Adoption of Contactless Payment Methods

Emergence of Smart Ticketing

Growth in Tourism Industry

Market Opportunities:

Technical Glitches and Errors

Cyber Theft and Privacy Concerns



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

