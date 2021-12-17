The Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market was valued at 2148.35 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.61% from 2020 to 2027

Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Report is segmented by, trends, latest analytics, top players, application usage, and various important geographical dividends. Friction Stir Welding Equipment market characteristics such as limitations, the future aspects of each section, and growth drivers have been covered in the report. combines market essential details, definitions, categorization, professional market study, and analysis of significant features.

The global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market was valued at 2148.35 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.61% from 2020 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Friction stir welding ( FSW ) is a solid-state joining process that uses a non-consumable tool to join two facing workpieces without melting the workpiece material. Heat is generated by friction between the rotating tool and the workpiece material, which leads to a softened region near the FSW tool. While the tool is traversed along the joint line, it mechanically intermixes the two pieces of metal, and forges the hot and softened metal by the mechanical pressure, which is applied by the tool, much like joining clay, or dough. It is primarily used on wrought or extruded aluminium and particularly for structures which need very high weld strength.In the coming years there is an increasing demand for friction stir welding equipment in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced friction stir welding equipment. Increasing of industiral used fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of friction stir welding equipment of APAC will drive growth of the market. Globally, the friction stir welding equipment industry market is relatively concentrated as the manufacturing technology of friction stir welding equipment is high. And some enterprises, like ESAB, Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH and Nova-Tech Engineering etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their friction stir welding equipment and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 39.42% revenue market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global friction stir welding equipment industry because of their market share and technology status of friction stir welding equipment. The consumption volume of friction stir welding equipment is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of friction stir welding equipment industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of friction stir welding equipment is still promising.

By Market Verdors:

ESAB

Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH

Nova-Tech Engineering

Beijing FSW

FOOKE GmbH

PaR Systems

General Tool Company

Sooncable

Aerospace Engineering Equipment

HAGE Sondermaschinenbau GmbH

Stirtec GmbH

Hitachi

PTG

BTI

Mazak

Jinfeng

Gatwick

By Types:

Aerospace

Automotive

Shipbuilding

Railways

By Applications:

Desktop Equipment

Gantry Equipment

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Definition

Assumptions

Research Scope

Market Analysis by Regions

Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

Chapter 2 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment (Volume and Value) by Type

Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment (Volume and Value) by Application

Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment (Volume and Value) by Regions

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis

Global Production Market Analysis

Regional Production Market Analysis

2016-2021 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

North America Market

East Asia Market

Europe Market

South Asia Market

Southeast Asia Market

Middle East Market

Africa Market

South America Market

Rest of the World Market

Chapter 4 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2021)

Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Consumption by Regions (2016-2021)

North America Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)

East Asia Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)

Europe Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)

South Asia Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021

Southeast Asia Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)

Middle East Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)

Africa Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)

South America Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)

Continued….

