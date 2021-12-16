Chromium Carbide market was valued at 16.46 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.93% from 2020 to 2027

Global Chromium Carbide Market Report is segmented by, trends, latest analytics, top players, application usage, and various important geographical dividends. Chromium Carbide market characteristics such as limitations, the future aspects of each section, and growth drivers have been covered in the report. combines market essential details, definitions, categorization, professional market study, and analysis of significant features.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

China is expected to remain on the vanguard in the consumption of both steel as well as chromium carbide, in the steel sector. The rapid development of the infrastructure and major industrial activities in the mining, energy, steel, and cement sectors in the country is anticipated to fuel demand for specific industrial equipment requiring chromium carbide as the raw material, and thereby drive chromium carbide market growth. The production of chromium carbide overlay plates used in steel industry applications such as those in coke vibrating screen plates, fan blade, apart from cutting tool, blast furnace liners, machining tool and welding electrodes are the key end uses of chromium carbide in the steel industry.There has been speedy growth in mining, construction, and the energy sectors such as power and oil and gas owing to the growing demand for fuel sources, metals, and housing and infrastructure requirements across geographies, especially in China and developing countries in the SEA & rest of Asia Pacific. This has been deciphering into higher demand for mining, power and oil and gas equipment as well as devices used in steel, cement, glass, pulp and paper and the construction industries. This, in turn, has been causing a rise in the demand for chromium carbide overlay plates and other products which improve the equipment life and efficiency, thereby reducing maintenance costs and downtime of the equipment. Thereby, the mounting size of these core industry sectors has been proving to be instrumental to the growth of the chromium carbide market. Some important applications of overlay products include fan blades, shovel buckets, dragline buckets, hopper liners, dozer skins, loader buckets, housing liners, and spiral conveyors.

By Market Verdors:

OC Oerlikon

H.C. Starck

Praxair S.T. Technology

Sigma-Aldrich

Alfa Aesar

Strem Chemicals

Changsha Langfeng Metallic Material

Reade International

NewMet

ESPICorp

Nanoshel

LTS Research Laboratories

American Elements

Inframat

ZhuZhou GuangYuan Cemented Material

By Types:

Mining

Energy

Cement

Steel

Pulp & Paper

Glass

By Applications:

Powder

Block

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

