Global Caprolactam Market Report is segmented by, trends, latest analytics, top players, application usage, and various important geographical dividends. Caprolactam market characteristics such as limitations, the future aspects of each section, and growth drivers have been covered in the report. combines market essential details, definitions, categorization, professional market study, and analysis of significant features.

The global Caprolactam market was valued at 1610.78 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Caprolactam (CPL) is an organic compound with the formula (CH2)5C(O)NH. This colourless solid is a lactam (a cyclic amide) of caproic acid.Nylon 6 fibers are increasingly used in the automotive sector in tire cord manufacture, engine covers, gears, and bearings, owing to their intrinsic properties, such as great tensile strength, durability, and fatigue resistance. Caprolactam is increasingly replacing metals in various automotive applications, such as air intake manifolds in the nylon 6 resin. Therefore, the growing automotive sector is expected to drive the industrial yarns market, which in turn, will drive the caprolactum market. Based on the end-product, Nylon 6 fibers are the major end-products and have an approximately 55% market share. Owing to the superior chemical as well as physical characteristics of caprolactam, such as lightweight and high tensile strength, nylon 6 fibers are increasingly used in various textile and carpets applications. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for caprolactum and it accounts to more than 65% of the global market, in terms of demand. This is due to a strong need from the engineering plastics and textiles industries. China is the world`s largest market for caprolactam. Asia-Pacific is expected to show a positive growth during the forecasted period due to a rise in the textile and automotive industries in the region.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

Lanxess

Royal DSM

Sumitomo Chemical

Honeywell Chemical

Capro

Toray Industries

UBE Industry

Marubeni

Domo Caproleuna

Sinopec Group

Juhua Group

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

By Types:

Engineering Resins & Films

Industrial Yarns

Textiles & Carpets

By Applications:

From Phenol

From Cyclohexane

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Definition

Assumptions

Research Scope

Market Analysis by Regions

Global Caprolactam Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

Chapter 2 Global Caprolactam Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

Global Caprolactam (Volume and Value) by Type

Global Caprolactam (Volume and Value) by Application

Global Caprolactam (Volume and Value) by Regions

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis

Global Production Market Analysis

Regional Production Market Analysis

2016-2021 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

North America Market

East Asia Market

Europe Market

South Asia Market

Southeast Asia Market

Middle East Market

Africa Market

South America Market

Rest of the World Market

Chapter 4 Global Caprolactam Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2021)

Global Caprolactam Consumption by Regions (2016-2021)

North America Caprolactam Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)

East Asia Caprolactam Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)

Europe Caprolactam Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)

South Asia Caprolactam Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021

Southeast Asia Caprolactam Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)

Middle East Caprolactam Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)

Africa Caprolactam Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)

South America Caprolactam Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)

Continued….

