Fertilizer Market 2021 | Size, Share and Trends by Manufacturers | Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details 2024

“Fertilizer Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Fertilizer market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Fertilizer market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Fertilizer market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Fertilizer market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Fertilizer market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Micronutrient Fertilizers

Micronutrients are essential for the optimum growth of plants. During 2013, nearly 50% of the cultivated land area worldwide of contained a low concentration of zinc. It was expected by 2018 that this deficiency would reach 65%. Field trials proved that the application of micronutrient fertilizers increased crop yield from 8% to 20% annually.

Yara International is the market leader, in terms of market share, in micronutrient fertilizers. The company plans to make further investments and is investing around USD 330 million in Brazil. It closed its manufacturing facilities in France, due to both strategic and economic considerations. Large companies are focusing on R&D, product launches, and aggressive acquisition strategy. In the past few years, Valagro has been the most active player, in terms of strategic development, in the global micronutrient market.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Market

Asia-Pacific accounts for 60% of the global fertilizer market. South Asia and East Asia are the major fertilizer consumers in Asia. In 2015, Asia’s share of global nitrogen consumption was 60%, with China representing approximately half of the said consumption. In Asia, rice is a big nitrogen-consuming crop. Owing to the growing concern over the current pattern of fertilizer use, with heavy reliance on nitrogenous fertilizer, coupled with poor nutrition management, lack of complementary inputs, declining soil fertility, and weak marketing and distribution systems, have all emerged as major restraints to improve fertilizer effectiveness in the region. These concerns have given way to biofertilizers and micronutrient fertilizers to grow and fuel the fertilizers market in the region.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Fertilizer market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Fertilizer market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Fertilizer market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Fertilizer Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Key Findings of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Technological Innovations in the Fertilizer Industry

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Bio-based Fertilizer

4.1.3 Growth in Demand for Micronutrient Fertilizer

4.1.4 Per Capita Arable Land Available for Cultivation is Decreasing, While Demand for Food Keeps Growing

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Regulatory and Environmental Constraints

4.2.2 High Production Cost

4.2.3 Low Crop Prices

4.2.4 Low Access to Credit and Constrained Access to Input and Output Markets

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Supplier

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Nitrogenous

5.1.1.1 Urea

5.1.1.2 Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)

5.1.1.3 Ammonium Nitrate

5.1.1.4 Ammonium Sulfate

5.1.1.5 Ammonia

5.1.1.6 Other Nitrogenous Fertilizers

5.1.2 Phosphatic

5.1.2.1 Mono-Ammonium Phosphate (MAP)

5.1.2.2 Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP)

5.1.2.3 Triple Superphosphate (TSP)

5.1.2.4 Other Phosphatic Fertilizers

5.1.3 Potassic

5.1.4 Micronutrients

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Grains and Cereals

5.2.2 Pulses and Oil Seeds

5.2.3 Fruits and Vegetables

5.2.4 Commercial Crops

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4 Europe

5.4.1 Germany

5.4.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3 France

5.4.4 Spain

5.4.5 Italy

5.4.6 Rest of Europe

5.5 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1 China

5.5.2 Japan

5.5.3 India

5.5.4 Australia

5.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6 South America

5.6.1 Brazil

5.6.2 Argentina

5.6.3 Rest of South America

5.7 Africa

5.7.1 South Africa

5.7.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Nutrien Limited

6.4.2 Yara International

6.4.3 The Mosaic Company

6.4.4 CF Industries

6.4.5 Bunge Limited

6.4.6 Syngenta AG

6.4.7 Israel Chemicals Ltd

6.4.8 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.9 Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited

6.4.10 Haifa Group

6.4.11 SQM

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 APPENDIX

