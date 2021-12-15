Acrylamide Market 2021 | Covers Current Market Scenario, Dynamics with Drivers, Restraints, and Upcoming Opportunities 2024

“Acrylamide Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Acrylamide market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Acrylamide market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Acrylamide market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Acrylamide market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Acrylamide market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Water Treatment Application to Witness the Highest Market Share

Acrylamide is a water-soluble monomer which is majorly used as a chemical intermediate or monomer in the production of polyacrylamide (PAM). Both acrylamide and PAM are used in wastewater treatment as a means to produce flocculants for the clarification of potable water. They are used in treating municipal sewage, coal washing wastewater during coal mining and several kinds of industrial wastewater.

Water treatment is still the leading application of acrylamide in regions like the USA and Europe. Rising market for water treatment chemicals in North America is expected to stimulate the acrylamide market growth during the forecast period. Increasing expenditure in wastewater treatment infrastructure is also driving the acrylamide market.

Stringent water regulation policy adopted by the European Commission is expected to have a positive impact on the water treatment chemicals market in Europe which In turn will boost the growth of water treatment application segment of the acrylamide market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-pacific was accounted for the major market share of acrylamide market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. China is both the leading producer and consumer of acrylamide accounting to around 40% of the global market share. Increasing demand from the oil and gas industry for its use in the enhanced oil recovery process is driving the china acrylamide market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Acrylamide market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Acrylamide market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Acrylamide market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Acrylamide Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Study Deliverables

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Use for Enhanced Oil Recovery in Petroleum Industry

4.1.2 Increased Demand from Paper Mills

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Strigent Regulations towards the Usage of Acrylamide owing to its Toxicity

4.3 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Flocculent for Water Treatment

5.1.2 Pulp and Paper Manufacturing

5.1.3 Enhanced Oil Recovery

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 France

5.2.3.4 Italy

5.2.3.5 Spain

5.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East and Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AnHui JuCheng Fine Chemicals Co.Ltd

6.4.2 Anhui Tianrun Chemicals

6.4.3 Ashland

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 Beijing Hengju Chemical Group Corporation

6.4.6 Dia-Nitrix Co., Ltd.

6.4.7 Ecolab

6.4.8 Jiangxi Changjiu Agrochemical Co.,Ltd

6.4.9 Mitsui Chemical Inc.

6.4.10 SNF Group

6.4.11 Shandong Dongying Chemicals Co Ltd.

6.4.12 Zibo Xinye Chemical Co Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Upcoming investments for Water Treatment in China

