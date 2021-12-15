Future Outlook of AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS Market 2021 | Analysis by Top Key Players, Types, Applications, Product and Services Forecast till 2024

“AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Advanced Imaging Technology Scanner Segment Expected to have a High Growth Rate during the Forecast Period

Metal detectors dominate the airport passenger screening systems market, as of 2018. Metal detectors are currently the most widely used ones in all airports, across the world. Full body scanners are banned in certain countries, due to privacy issues, which led to the development of advanced imaging technology, which is an advanced body scanner. Body scanners based on advanced imaging techniques are costly and are currently replacing the full body and metal detectors in several airports. Hence, the advanced imaging technology scanner segment is likely to experience maximum growth during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period

The North America region held the major share, in terms of revenue, in 2018, due to a large number of airports and related infrastructure in the region. But during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is set to experience major growth, mainly due to the modernization of the existing airport facilities and construction of new airports, majorly in India, China, and some countries in Southeast Asia, like Vietnam and Thailand.

Key Developments: AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

Market Features: AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

Logical Tools: Global AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Metal Detectors

5.1.2 Full Body Scanners

5.1.3 Advanced Imaging Technology

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 United Kingdom

5.2.2.2 Germany

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Spain

5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.2.5.3 South Africa

5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 OSI Systems Inc.

6.2.2 Analogic Corporation

6.2.3 C.E.I.A. SpA

6.2.4 Agilent Technologies

6.2.5 Garrett Electronics Inc.

6.2.6 NuctechÂ Systems Ltd

6.2.7 Kromek

6.2.8 L-3 Technologies Inc.

6.2.9 Vanderlande Industries BV

6.2.10 Leidos

6.2.11 Smiths Group

6.2.12 Autoclear LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

