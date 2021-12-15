Future Outlook of Green Packaging Market 2021 | Analysis by Top Key Players, Types, Applications, Product and Services Forecast till 2024

“Green Packaging Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Green Packaging market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Green Packaging market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Green Packaging market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Green Packaging market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Green Packaging market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Food Industry is expected to hold the Major Share

The food industry is expected to hold the major share owing to the increasing usage of recyclable packaging and minimal waste generation practices in the industry.

Plastic bottles, aluminum cans, and reusable containers are the most preferred sustainable packaging solutions in the industry. Although most of the food packaging in the current market scenario is packed in plastics, only a small portion of it is recyclable or reusable.

The use of metal alternatives and refillable containers is increasing the use of aluminum cans and minimal packaging items, such as tubs and trays made from aluminum foil. This trend is mainly evident in the global dairy packaging industry. Manufacturers are increasingly preferring aluminum foil packaging alternatives, especially in North America and Europe, where sustainable packaging is one of the top preferences to pick a product.

According to European Aluminium AV, more than 22% of the aluminum produced in the region is used for packaging proposes. Also, with increasing awareness of green packaging, globally, the use of aluminum and recyclable/reusable food packaging is expected to increase, over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share

North America is currently the largest market for green packaging, globally. Unlike many regions in the world, where government regulations play a crucial part in the growth of green packaging, high awareness and consumer preferences for eco-friendly solutions are the prime reasons for rapid adoption. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the major region along with the highest growth owing to immense demand for packaging from almost all end users dedicated to vast retail market and consumer preferences.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Green Packaging market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Green Packaging market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Green Packaging market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Green Packaging Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Emergence of Substitutes such as Bioplastics

4.3.2 Increasing Awareness About Environmental Concerns Among Consumer Industries

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Costs Involved with Recycling

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power Of Consumers

4.5.4 Threat Of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Packaging

5.1.1 Recycled Content Packaging

5.1.1.1 Paper

5.1.1.2 Metal

5.1.1.3 Plastic

5.1.1.4 Glass

5.1.2 Reusable Packaging

5.1.2.1 Drums

5.1.2.2 Plastic Containers

5.1.2.3 Intermediate Bulk Containers

5.1.2.4 Others

5.1.3 Degradable Packaging

5.2 By End User Industry

5.2.1 Food

5.2.2 Beverage

5.2.3 Pharmaceutical

5.2.4 Personal Care

5.2.5 Other Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amcor Limited

6.1.2 Mondi Group

6.1.3 Sealed Air Corporation

6.1.4 Tetra Pak International SA

6.1.5 Winpak Limited

6.1.6 Berry Global Inc.

6.1.7 Bemis Company Inc.

6.1.8 BASF SE

6.1.9 Huhtumaki Oyj

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

