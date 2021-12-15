High-End Accelerometer Market 2021 | Size, Share and Trends by Manufacturers | Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details 2024

“High-End Accelerometer Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. High-End Accelerometer market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

High-End Accelerometer market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the High-End Accelerometer market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market.

Market Overview:

Global High-End Accelerometer market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Tactical Applications to Hold Major Share

The limited number of measurements and the significantly high-cost of the system under test have historically generated demands on the part of tactical applications, such as military and aerospace customers for a high degree of reliability in accelerometer performance. When the high-end accelerometer is permanently integrated into the system for control and monitoring functions, the reliability requirements are intensified.

High-end accelerometers for tactical grade applications are mainly used in the defense and military sectors. These devices operate with bias stability of less than 1mg, with a working range of 20 to 100g and temperature range starting from -55Â°C. A number of factors have notably contributed to the aforementioned increased reliability.

The need for proper fabrication method is of utmost importance for high-performance accelerometers. In order to achieve high-performance tactical grade accelerometers, high aspect ratio devices should be fabricated with great accuracy.

North America to Hold Major Share

The North American region is witnessing a growth in the development of new high-performance accelerometers, as companies in the region are investing in introducing advanced and innovative accelerometers. The increased spending by the US defense to acquire high-performance equipment is the major factor driving the growth of high-end accelerometers in the country. Moreover, according to the Small Business Innovation Research (or SBIR) program, the objective of the US Navy is to develop and demonstrate an innovative acceleration technology applicable to inertial navigation, real-time gravimetry, and gradient measurements that can be met by introducing improvements and innovative changes to an existing government-owned accelerometer technology. Increasing mining and exploration activities in the region also pose a high demand for high-end accelerometers. According to Mining Engineering, the United States and Canada together accounted for 33.33% of active mineral exploration sites in 2017.

Detailed TOC of High-End Accelerometer Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Increasing Adoption of MEMS Technology

4.5.2 Inclination of Growth Toward Defense and Aerospace

4.5.3 Technological Advancements in Navigation Systems

4.6 Market Restraints

4.6.1 Operational Complexity Coupled With High Maintenance Costs

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Tactical Applications

5.1.2 Navigational Applications

5.1.3 Industrial Applications

5.1.4 Automotive Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Sercel SA

6.1.2 Safran Colibrys

6.1.3 Physical Logic AG

6.1.4 Innalabs Limited

6.1.5 Sensonor AS

6.1.6 Tronics Microsystems (EPCOS)

6.1.7 Bosch Sensortec GmbH

6.1.8 Thales SA

6.1.9 Analog Devices Inc.

6.1.10 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.11 STMicroelectronics NV

6.1.12 TE Connectivity

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

