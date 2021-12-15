Security Testing Market 2021 Segment to Talk about Upcoming Technologies, Details by Latest Share, Size and Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Security Testing Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Security Testing market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Security Testing market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Security Testing market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Security Testing market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Security Testing market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Hybrid Segment to Gain Significant Importance Over the Forecast Period

While many companies are looking for simple security solutions through cloud deployment, the complicated nature of cyber threats is forcing enterprises to look beyond conventional security testing mechanisms to address their security needs. There is a need to incorporate strong security practices in every step of the software development lifecycle, which requires collaboration over the cloud.

On the other hand, the companies are also required to run their security tools, and as a result, hybrid solutions have emerged as the most feasible solution for organizations.

Large enterprises are subject to many compliance and internal regulations, and the security testing teams (both internal and outsourced) are required to use automatic security tools as part of the process of building applications and solutions.

The recent proliferation of SaaS providers in the market has greatly impacted the enterprise architecture of the testing service providers.

North America to Hold Major Share

The North American region is a technology hub. Therefore, the Federal government has made very stringent rules regarding security testing services. Moreover, it is made compulsory for industries, such as BFSI, to adhere to compliance testing. According to ITU, North America features as the most pro-active and committed region, in terms of cybersecurity-based initiatives. The GCI score given to the major countries (United States and 0.91 and Canada and 0.81) further reinforces their commitment toward building a robust cybersecurity framework, coupled with enhanced security testing methodologies. Moreover, the United States is increasingly focusing on cybersecurity at both the national and state level, notably for financial services firms. In addition, the region is home to prominent cloud service providers, such as Microsoft and Amazon, which is expected to play a significant role in the growth of cloud-based security testing.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Security Testing market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Security Testing market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Security Testing market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Security Testing Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Security Threats

4.3.2 Government Regulations Driving Security Needs

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Security Testing

4.5 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 On Premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.1.3 Hybrid

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Network Security Testing

5.2.2 Application Security Testing

5.3 By Service Type

5.3.1 Firewall Testing

5.3.2 VPN Testing

5.3.3 Other Service Types

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Mobile Application Security Testing

5.4.2 Web Application Security Testing

5.4.3 Cloud Application Security Testing

5.4.4 Enterprise Application Security Testing

5.5 By Testing Type

5.5.1 Static Application Security Testing (SAST)

5.5.2 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)

5.5.3 Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)

5.5.4 Runtime Application Self Protection (RASP)

5.6 By Testing Tool

5.6.1 Web Application Testing Tool

5.6.2 Code Review Tool

5.6.3 Penetration Testing Tool

5.6.4 Software Testing Tool

5.6.5 Other Testing Tools

5.7 By End-user Industry

5.7.1 Government

5.7.2 BFSI

5.7.3 Healthcare

5.7.4 Manufacturing

5.7.5 IT and Telecom

5.7.6 Retail

5.7.7 Other End-user Industries

5.8 Geography

5.8.1 North America

5.8.2 Europe

5.8.3 Asia-Pacific

5.8.4 Latin America

5.8.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Core Security Technologies Inc

6.1.2 iViZ Security Inc.

6.1.3 Offensive Security LLC

6.1.4 Applause App Quality Inc

6.1.5 Accenture PLC

6.1.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

6.1.8 IBM Corporation

6.1.9 McAfee

6.1.10 Veracode Inc.

6.1.11 ControlCase LLC

6.1.12 Paladion Networks Pvt Ltd

6.1.13 Maveric Systems Ltd

6.1.14 Checkmarx Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

