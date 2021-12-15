Future Outlook of Digital Payments Market 2021 | Analysis by Top Key Players, Types, Applications, Product and Services Forecast till 2024

“Digital Payments Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Digital Payments market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Digital Payments market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Digital Payments market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Digital Payments market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Digital Payments market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Contact Less Payment Method to Emerge As One of the Preferred Option

Contactless payment is an alternative payment channel. It uses short-range wireless technologies, such as radio frequency identification (RFID) or near field communication (NFC), to securely complete payments between a contactless card and contactless-enabled PoS terminal.

The factors that drives the use of contactless payment include, but are not limited to, ease of use, speed, and integrated and seamless experience. For instance, contactless transactions take close to 1/10th of the time taken by traditional electronic transactions.

Driven by hassle-free and convenient experiences, contactless payments are witnessing robust adoption in countries, such as the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Singapore. For instance, in the United Kingdom, the number of contactless transactions reached 2.86 billion in 2016, thereby, indicating a growth rate of about 174%.

The mobile contactless user base increased from about 20 million in 2015 to 144 million in 2017. Thus, with the increasing acceptance of mobile and digital payments, contactless payments are anticipated to record growth. Moreover, the adoption of contactless cards is projected to transform the landscape of traditional payments, as these cards act as significant threats to EMV cards and the magnetic stripe technology.

United States to Account for the Most Significant Share in North America

Digital payment is all set to be the preferred mode of payment for US citizens. For instance, 41% of all shoppers said that their smartphone or tablet is becoming their most important shopping tool. Moreover, mobile payment is the preferred mode of payment among millennials.

E-commerce sales in the region are also increasing, with the improvement of digital payment experience. This increase also reflects consumers’ increasing comfort with online shopping, coupled with their increasing use of mobile and hand-held devices.

When comparing online/e-commerce (no card present) payments with card-in-hand payments, digital proved to be the higher growth category, accounting for growth up to 23%, over the last year.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Digital Payments market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Digital Payments market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Digital Payments market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Digital Payments Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Internet Penetration

4.3.2 Growing E-commerce Market

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Security and Privacy Concerns

4.4.2 Additional Charges for Making Payments

4.4.3 Instability of Mobile Networks

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness- Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Mode of Payment

5.1.1 Point of Sale

5.1.1.1 Contact Payment

5.1.1.2 Contactless Payment

5.1.1.3 Bank Cards

5.1.2 Online Sale

5.1.2.1 Digital Wallets

5.1.2.2 Digital Currencies

5.1.2.3 Net Banking

5.1.2.4 Other Online Sales Channels

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Retail

5.2.2 Banking and Financial Service

5.2.3 Telecommunication

5.2.4 Government

5.2.5 Transportation

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries (Media and Entertainment)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Mexico

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 PayPal Holdings Inc.

6.1.2 Visa Inc.

6.1.3 MasterCard Incorporated (MasterCard)

6.1.4 Amazon.com Inc.

6.1.5 Alphabet Inc.

6.1.6 Apple Inc.

6.1.7 CCAvenue (Avenues India Pvt. Ltd)

6.1.8 Paytm Mobile Solutions Private Limited

6.1.9 Stripe Inc.

6.1.10 Alipay.com Co. Ltd

7 MARKET INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

