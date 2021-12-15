Incident and Emergency Management Market 2021 Segment to Talk about Upcoming Technologies, Details by Latest Share, Size and Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Incident and Emergency Management Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Incident and Emergency Management market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Incident and Emergency Management market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Incident and Emergency Management market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Incident and Emergency Management market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Incident and Emergency Management market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Natural Disasters

As natural disasters increase in frequency and severity, their recovery costs are also significantly increasing year-by-year. Moreover, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), in 2017, the United States had the costliest year ever, when it comes to natural disasters.

The country experienced 16 different events, that resulted in more than a billion dollars in damage each, with a total price tag of USD 306.2 billion. Thus, it is vital that organizations work to save lives, protect property, and build communities back stronger after disaster strikes.

In disaster recovery solutions, it is of paramount importance to have a fast, reliable, and secure form of communication. Communication requirements in a disaster recovery can benefit from the flexibility, versatility, and quick deployment of satellite networks, enabling responders to coordinate first response activities and command, control and communicate urgent information, quickly and efficiently.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region, due to the growing disaster management, terrorist and cyber attacks in the region. With enhanced geographical zones and a high client base, the region is expected to exhibit strong growth in the studied market.

The region is the world’s most disaster-prone region, so disaster management is a significant priority. Over the years, most countries in the region have established national disaster management authorities and systems that are increasingly adopting the latest technologies and solutions.

Also due to an increase in the government expenditure on emergency and disaster management systems to safeguard people from disasters, the region has been witnessing a rise in the studied market software.

In April 2018, the Emergency Operations (EMO) unit at WHE/SEARO organized the WHO South-East Asia Regional and Country Offices Emergency Readiness training in India.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Incident and Emergency Management market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Incident and Emergency Management market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Incident and Emergency Management market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Incident and Emergency Management Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Frequency of Natural Disasters

4.3.2 Stringent Government Regulations

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Low Awareness Levels and Disconnection between the Disaster Risk Reduction Policy and the Emergency Management in Practice

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By System

5.1.1 Web-based Emergency Management System

5.1.2 Emergency/Mass Notification System

5.1.3 Traffic Management System

5.1.4 Safety Management System

5.1.5 Disaster Recovery and Backup Systems

5.1.6 Other Systems

5.2 By Solution

5.2.1 Geospatial Solution

5.2.2 Disaster Recovery Solution

5.2.3 Situational Awareness Solution

5.3 By Service

5.3.1 Professional Service

5.3.2 Managed Service

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Government

5.4.2 BFSI

5.4.3 Transportation and Logistics

5.4.4 Healthcare

5.4.5 Manufacturing

5.4.6 IT and Telecom

5.4.7 Other End Users

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Hexagon AB

6.1.2 NEC Corporation

6.1.3 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.4 Alert Technologies Corporation

6.1.5 The Response Group

6.1.6 Veoci (Grey Wall Software LLC)

6.1.7 Eccentex Corporation

6.1.8 Haystax Technology

6.1.9 MissionMode Solutions Inc

6.1.10 Resolver Inc.

6.1.11 NC4 Inc.

6.1.12 MetricStream Inc.

6.1.13 IBM Corporation

7 MARKET INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

