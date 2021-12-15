Future Outlook of Hardware Wallet Market 2021 | Analysis by Top Key Players, Types, Applications, Product and Services Forecast till 2024

“Hardware Wallet Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Hardware Wallet market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Hardware Wallet market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Hardware Wallet market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Hardware Wallet market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Hardware Wallet market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

NFC Type to Hold Significant Share

The adoption of cryptocurrencies in real-world stores is progressing slowly, even though it has the potential of being a convenient, fast, and secure way of paying for goods. Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, can be used in real-world environments in a convenient matter, without requiring a banking license. They can also be used to save merchant money and safeguard the privacy of customers.

By utilizing NFC, payment is allowed even if either the payee or payer is not connected to the Internet, depending on the type of payment request. This scheme is particularly useful for tourists who are not willing to pay high roaming fees or are at places where the Internet reception is unreliable or not present at all.

Similar to Apple, BitPay added NFC support to its PoS (Point of Sale) software, allowing users to pay a bill with the aid of the Android wallet with only a single tap, in 2015. However, in the case of BitPay, NFC is a mere way to transmit the data traditionally provided by a QR-Code, containing the amount, payment address, and a transaction memo. The Android app does not transmit a complete Bitcoin transaction over NFC.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Significant Growth

The region is the fastest-growing market for hardware wallet, owing to the growing adoption of cryptocurrency and the increasing trend of the digital and cashless economy in countries like India, Japan, and South Korea.

Though the ban on digital currency exchange in China can hinder the regional growth, growing digital economy acceptance in the rest of the region, especially in India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea, is developing a massive market for cryptocurrencies in Asia-Pacific.

The country’s security firms are also exploring the possibility of establishing and operating a joint cryptocurrency exchange in Bangkok. These developments indicate a positive approach of the government toward cryptocurrency, and are expected to drive the demand for the market studied in the region.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Hardware Wallet market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Hardware Wallet market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Hardware Wallet market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Hardware Wallet Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Investments in Cryptocurrency

4.3.2 Rising Focus on Security

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Regulations against Cryptocurrencies

4.4.2 Limited Consumer Awareness

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 USB

5.1.2 NFC

5.1.3 Bluetooth

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the world

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Ledger SAS

6.1.2 Satoshi Labs SRO

6.1.3 Key Hodlers LLC

6.1.4 Coinkite Inc.

6.1.5 Coolbitx Ltd.

6.1.6 SHIFT Cryptosecurity

6.1.7 Penta Security Systems Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

