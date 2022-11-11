Aqueous Acrylic Binders Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aqueous Acrylic Binders are used for the production and formulation of paints, adhesives, sealants, construction and fiber bonding materials in the paper and packaging industry. They are also used for producing fibreglass and polyester mats that can be applied in roofing shingles, gypsum board facers and HVAC systems.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aqueous Acrylic Binders in global, including the following market information:

Global Aqueous Acrylic Binders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aqueous Acrylic Binders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Aqueous Acrylic Binders companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aqueous Acrylic Binders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solution Type Aqueous Acrylic Binders Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aqueous Acrylic Binders include BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, Scott Bader Group, Omnova Solutions, Arkema Inc., Tanatex Chemicals, Achitex Minerva and Neochem Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aqueous Acrylic Binders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aqueous Acrylic Binders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aqueous Acrylic Binders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solution Type Aqueous Acrylic Binders

Dispersion Type Aqueous Acrylic Binders

Emulsion Type Aqueous Acrylic Binders

100% Polymer Liquid Type Aqueous Acrylic Binders

Global Aqueous Acrylic Binders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aqueous Acrylic Binders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Textile

Automotive

Others

Global Aqueous Acrylic Binders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aqueous Acrylic Binders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aqueous Acrylic Binders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aqueous Acrylic Binders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aqueous Acrylic Binders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Aqueous Acrylic Binders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

The Dow Chemical Company

Scott Bader Group

Omnova Solutions

Arkema Inc.

Tanatex Chemicals

Achitex Minerva

Neochem Technologies

4 Sights by Product

