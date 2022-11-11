Footwear Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Footwear adhesives are of significant importance in the manufacturing of footwear. Their primary use is in the standard zone of sole attachment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Footwear Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

Global Footwear Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/177538/global-footwear-adhesives-forecast-market-2022-2028-945

Global Footwear Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Footwear Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Footwear Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solvent Based Footwear Adhesives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Footwear Adhesives include Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Eastman Chemical Company, Chemical Technology Pty Ltd., Great Eastern Resins Industrial Co. Ltd., Bostik Ltd., Artecola Quimica, Jubilant Industries and Chadha Corporation Pvt. Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Footwear Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Footwear Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Footwear Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solvent Based Footwear Adhesives

Water Based Footwear Adhesives

Radiation Cured (UV/EB) Footwear Adhesives

Hot Melts Footwear Adhesives

Global Footwear Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Footwear Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sports Shoes

Dress Shoes

Sandals

Others

Global Footwear Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Footwear Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Footwear Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Footwear Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Footwear Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Footwear Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

Eastman Chemical Company

Chemical Technology Pty Ltd.

Great Eastern Resins Industrial Co. Ltd.

Bostik Ltd.

Artecola Quimica

Jubilant Industries

Chadha Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

KECK Chimie

Helios Kemostik

Nan Pao Resins Chemical Group

No-tape Industrial

Milspeed

Gurbaksish Group

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177538/global-footwear-adhesives-forecast-market-2022-2028-945

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Footwear Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Footwear Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Footwear Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Footwear Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Footwear Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Footwear Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Footwear Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Footwear Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Footwear Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Footwear Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Footwear Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Footwear Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Footwear Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Footwear Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Footwear Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Footwear Adhesives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Footwear Adhesives Market Siz

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177538/global-footwear-adhesives-forecast-market-2022-2028-945

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/