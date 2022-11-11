Footwear Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Footwear adhesives are of significant importance in the manufacturing of footwear. Their primary use is in the standard zone of sole attachment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Footwear Adhesives in global, including the following market information:
Global Footwear Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Footwear Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Footwear Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Footwear Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solvent Based Footwear Adhesives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Footwear Adhesives include Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Eastman Chemical Company, Chemical Technology Pty Ltd., Great Eastern Resins Industrial Co. Ltd., Bostik Ltd., Artecola Quimica, Jubilant Industries and Chadha Corporation Pvt. Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Footwear Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Footwear Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Footwear Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solvent Based Footwear Adhesives
Water Based Footwear Adhesives
Radiation Cured (UV/EB) Footwear Adhesives
Hot Melts Footwear Adhesives
Global Footwear Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Footwear Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Sports Shoes
Dress Shoes
Sandals
Others
Global Footwear Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Footwear Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Footwear Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Footwear Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Footwear Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Footwear Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Henkel
H.B. Fuller
Eastman Chemical Company
Chemical Technology Pty Ltd.
Great Eastern Resins Industrial Co. Ltd.
Bostik Ltd.
Artecola Quimica
Jubilant Industries
Chadha Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
KECK Chimie
Helios Kemostik
Nan Pao Resins Chemical Group
No-tape Industrial
Milspeed
Gurbaksish Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Footwear Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Footwear Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Footwear Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Footwear Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Footwear Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Footwear Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Footwear Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Footwear Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Footwear Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Footwear Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Footwear Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Footwear Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Footwear Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Footwear Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Footwear Adhesives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Footwear Adhesives Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Footwear Adhesives Market Siz
