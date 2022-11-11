Cellulose Derivative Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cellulose derivatives are the products of esterification or etherification of hydroxyl groups in cellulose polymers with chemical reagents.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cellulose Derivative in global, including the following market information:
Global Cellulose Derivative Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cellulose Derivative Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Cellulose Derivative companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cellulose Derivative market was valued at 256.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 344.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cellulose Ether Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cellulose Derivative include Shin-Etsu Chemical, LOTTE Fine Chemical, Dow Chemical, Daicel Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., Ashland, CP Kelco, Shandong Head and Zhejiang Haishen New Materials. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cellulose Derivative manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cellulose Derivative Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cellulose Derivative Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cellulose Ether
Cellulose Ester
Cellulose Ether and Ester
Global Cellulose Derivative Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cellulose Derivative Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceutical
Personal Care
Construction
Paint & Coating
Others
Global Cellulose Derivative Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cellulose Derivative Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cellulose Derivative revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cellulose Derivative revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cellulose Derivative sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Cellulose Derivative sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Shin-Etsu Chemical
LOTTE Fine Chemical
Dow Chemical
Daicel Corporation
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Ashland
CP Kelco
Shandong Head
Zhejiang Haishen New Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cellulose Derivative Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cellulose Derivative Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cellulose Derivative Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cellulose Derivative Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cellulose Derivative Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cellulose Derivative Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cellulose Derivative Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cellulose Derivative Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cellulose Derivative Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cellulose Derivative Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cellulose Derivative Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cellulose Derivative Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cellulose Derivative Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cellulose Derivative Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cellulose Derivative Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cellulose Derivative Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
