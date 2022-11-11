Optical Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Optical materials are materials that transmit light. After refraction and reflection, the incident light will change the direction, phase and polarization state of the light; it can also change the intensity and spectral composition of the light through absorption or scattering. These materials are used for wide applications in consumer products and high-tech industrial requirements.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Optical Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Optical Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Optical Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Optical Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Optical Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Optical Materials include Schott AG, Inrad Optics, The Dow Chemical Company, Corning Incorporated, Heraeus, CASIX, Cristal Laser SA, Deltronic Crystal Industries and Eksma Optics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Optical Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Optical Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Optical Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass

Quartz

Polymers

Metals

Others

Global Optical Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Optical Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Astronomy

Nuclear

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Global Optical Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Optical Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Optical Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Optical Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Optical Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Optical Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Schott AG

Inrad Optics

The Dow Chemical Company

Corning Incorporated

Heraeus

CASIX

Cristal Laser SA

Deltronic Crystal Industries

Eksma Optics

Raicol Crystals Ltd

Saint-Gobain Crystals

GRINM Electro-optic Materials

Nikon

Sumita Optical Glass

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Optical Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Optical Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Optical Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Optical Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Optical Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Optical Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Optical Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Optical Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Optical Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Optical Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Optical Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Optical Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Optical Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Optical Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Optical Materials Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Optical Materials Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Optical Materials Market Size Markets, 2021 &

