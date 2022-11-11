Thermally Stable Antiscalant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Thermally stable antiscalant is a kind of polymer used to prevent or slow scaling on a surface. The basic function of thermally stable antiscalant is of improving the system recovery rates and reduce the cleaning frequency at varying temperatures.

The global key manufacturers of Thermally Stable Antiscalant include BASF, Halliburton, Schlumberger, Dow Chemical Company, Nalco(Ecolab), AkzoNobel NV, Accepta, Kemira Oyj and BWA Water Additives and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Inorganic Polyphosphates

Organic Phosphonates

Carboxylates

Sulfonates

Others

Oil and Gas

Mining

Water and Waste Water Treatment

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Dow Chemical Company

Nalco(Ecolab)

AkzoNobel NV

Accepta

Kemira Oyj

BWA Water Additives

Yangzhou Runda Oilfield Chemicals

