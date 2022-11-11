Thermally Stable Antiscalant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Thermally stable antiscalant is a kind of polymer used to prevent or slow scaling on a surface. The basic function of thermally stable antiscalant is of improving the system recovery rates and reduce the cleaning frequency at varying temperatures.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermally Stable Antiscalant in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermally Stable Antiscalant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermally Stable Antiscalant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Thermally Stable Antiscalant companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermally Stable Antiscalant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Inorganic Polyphosphates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermally Stable Antiscalant include BASF, Halliburton, Schlumberger, Dow Chemical Company, Nalco(Ecolab), AkzoNobel NV, Accepta, Kemira Oyj and BWA Water Additives and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermally Stable Antiscalant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermally Stable Antiscalant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Thermally Stable Antiscalant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Inorganic Polyphosphates
Organic Phosphonates
Carboxylates
Sulfonates
Others
Global Thermally Stable Antiscalant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Thermally Stable Antiscalant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil and Gas
Mining
Water and Waste Water Treatment
Food and Beverage
Pharmaceutical
Others
Global Thermally Stable Antiscalant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Thermally Stable Antiscalant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermally Stable Antiscalant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermally Stable Antiscalant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermally Stable Antiscalant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Thermally Stable Antiscalant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Halliburton
Schlumberger
Dow Chemical Company
Nalco(Ecolab)
AkzoNobel NV
Accepta
Kemira Oyj
BWA Water Additives
Yangzhou Runda Oilfield Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermally Stable Antiscalant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermally Stable Antiscalant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermally Stable Antiscalant Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermally Stable Antiscalant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermally Stable Antiscalant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermally Stable Antiscalant Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermally Stable Antiscalant Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermally Stable Antiscalant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermally Stable Antiscalant Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermally Stable Antiscalant Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermally Stable Antiscalant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermally Stable Antiscalant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermally Stable Antiscalant Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermally Stable Antiscalant Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermally Stable Antiscalant Companies
