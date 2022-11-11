Fiberglass Rod Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Glass fiber rod is a kind of composite material with glass fiber and its products (glass cloth, tape, felt, yarn, etc.) as reinforcement material and synthetic resin as matrix material.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiberglass Rod in global, including the following market information:
Global Fiberglass Rod Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fiberglass Rod Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Fiberglass Rod companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fiberglass Rod market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Diameter 1-10mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fiberglass Rod include Asahi Glass, BASF, Binani 3b-The Fibreglass, Owens Corning, Chomarat Group, Johns Manville, Jushi Group, Nippon Sheet Glass and Nitto Boseki, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fiberglass Rod manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fiberglass Rod Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fiberglass Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Diameter 1-10mm
Diameter 10-20mm
Global Fiberglass Rod Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fiberglass Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Railway
Decorative Building
Home Furniture
Others
Global Fiberglass Rod Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fiberglass Rod Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fiberglass Rod revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fiberglass Rod revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fiberglass Rod sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Fiberglass Rod sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Asahi Glass
BASF
Binani 3b-The Fibreglass
Owens Corning
Chomarat Group
Johns Manville
Jushi Group
Nippon Sheet Glass
Nitto Boseki
Saertex Group
Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
Taishan Fiberglass
Chongqing Polycomp
Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fiberglass Rod Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fiberglass Rod Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fiberglass Rod Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fiberglass Rod Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fiberglass Rod Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fiberglass Rod Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fiberglass Rod Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fiberglass Rod Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fiberglass Rod Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fiberglass Rod Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fiberglass Rod Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiberglass Rod Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fiberglass Rod Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Rod Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fiberglass Rod Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Rod Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Fiberglass Rod Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Diameter 1-10mm
4.1.3
