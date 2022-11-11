Vacuum Insulation Board Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A vacuum insulating plate is a form of thermal insulation made around a rigid core from which the air has been pumped into a vacuum airtight housing. It is used in building structures, refrigeration equipment and insulated transport containers to provide better insulation than conventional insulation materials.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vacuum Insulation Board in global, including the following market information:
Global Vacuum Insulation Board Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vacuum Insulation Board Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Vacuum Insulation Board companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vacuum Insulation Board market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vacuum Insulation Board include SGL Group, Nippon Gasket, Sekisui Pilon, Thermal Control Products, Dana Holding Corporation, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Lydall Company and ELRINGKLINGER company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vacuum Insulation Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vacuum Insulation Board Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Vacuum Insulation Board Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Organic Material
Inorganic Material
Global Vacuum Insulation Board Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Vacuum Insulation Board Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building Structure
Refrigeration Equipment and Insulated Transport Containers
Other
Global Vacuum Insulation Board Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Vacuum Insulation Board Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vacuum Insulation Board revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vacuum Insulation Board revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vacuum Insulation Board sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Vacuum Insulation Board sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SGL Group
Nippon Gasket
Sekisui Pilon
Thermal Control Products
Dana Holding Corporation
Federal-Mogul Corporation
Lydall Company
ELRINGKLINGER company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vacuum Insulation Board Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vacuum Insulation Board Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vacuum Insulation Board Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vacuum Insulation Board Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vacuum Insulation Board Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vacuum Insulation Board Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vacuum Insulation Board Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vacuum Insulation Board Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vacuum Insulation Board Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vacuum Insulation Board Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vacuum Insulation Board Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vacuum Insulation Board Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vacuum Insulation Board Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vacuum Insulation Board Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vacuum Insulation Board Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vacuum Insulation Board Companies
4 Sights by Product
