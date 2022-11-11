Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

GaN on SiC

GaN on Si

Others

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Military and Defense

Commercial

Automotive

Others

By Company

BeRex

KCB Solutions

RFHIC

Microchip Technology

Qorvo

WAVEPIA

Wolfspeed

Infineon

MACOM

Ampleon

NXP

Wavice Inc

Mitsubishi Electric

Transphorm

STMicroelectronics

Sumitomo

Integra

Fujitsu

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Table of content

1 High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor

1.2 High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 GaN on SiC

1.2.3 GaN on Si

1.2.4 Others

1.3 High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Military and Defense

1.3.4 Commercial

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Ja

