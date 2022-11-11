Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
GaN on SiC
GaN on Si
Others
Segment by Application
Aerospace
Military and Defense
Commercial
Automotive
Others
By Company
BeRex
KCB Solutions
RFHIC
Microchip Technology
Qorvo
WAVEPIA
Wolfspeed
Infineon
MACOM
Ampleon
NXP
Wavice Inc
Mitsubishi Electric
Transphorm
STMicroelectronics
Sumitomo
Integra
Fujitsu
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor
1.2 High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 GaN on SiC
1.2.3 GaN on Si
1.2.4 Others
1.3 High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace
1.3.3 Military and Defense
1.3.4 Commercial
1.3.5 Automotive
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Ja
