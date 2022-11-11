Uncategorized

Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Electrically Addressed

 

Mechanically Addressed

 

Others

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare Monitoring

Automotive Application

Enterprise Storage

Industrial

Others

By Company

Adesto Technologies

Viking Technology

Synopsys

Samsung Electronics

Intel

Sidense

Sandisk

Fujitsu

Micron

IBM

Everspin Technologies

Crossbar

Toshiba

SK Hynix

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-Volatile Memory (NVM)
1.2 Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Electrically Addressed
1.2.3 Mechanically Addressed
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Healthcare Monitoring
1.3.4 Automotive Application
1.3.5 Enterprise Storage
1.3.6 Industrial
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.6 South Korea Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Estimates and

 

