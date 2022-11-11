Cosmetic Grade Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) gives products an extra fixative power: it forms a thin coating over the hair that helps to maintain it in the position you wish. PVP promotes the dispersion of pigments, making it a very effective ingredient for creating well spread out makeup products. It is also a binder, helping to control the viscosity of a formula.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cosmetic Grade Polyvinylpyrrolidone in global, including the following market information:

The global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinylpyrrolidone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

98% purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cosmetic Grade Polyvinylpyrrolidone include Ashland, BASF, Boai Nky Pharmaceuticals, Nanhang Industrial, Zhangzhou Huafu Chemical, Hangzhou Motto Science & Technology, Shanghai Yuking Water Soluble Material and Shanghai Qifuqing Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cosmetic Grade Polyvinylpyrrolidone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cosmetic Grade Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinylpyrrolidone Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinylpyrrolidone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinylpyrrolidone Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cosmetic Grade Polyvinylpyrrolidone Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinylpyrrolidone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinylpyrrolidone Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinylpyrrolidone Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinylpyrrolidone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cosmetic Grade Polyvinylpyrrolidone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cosmetic Grade Polyvinylpyrrolidone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cosmetic Grade Polyvinylpyrrolidone Players in Global Market



