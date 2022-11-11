Hard Carbon Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hard carbon is a solid form of carbon that cannot be converted to graphite by heat-treatment, even at temperatures as high as 3000°C. It is also known as char, or non-graphitizing carbon. More colloquially it can be described as charcoal. Hard carbon is produced by heating carbonaceous precursors to approximately 1000°C in the absence of oxygen. Among the precursors for hard carbon are polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), lignin and sucrose. Other precursors, such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and petroleum coke, produce soft carbon, or graphitizing carbon. Soft carbon can be readily converted to graphite by heating to 3000°C.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hard Carbon Material in global, including the following market information:
Global Hard Carbon Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hard Carbon Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Hard Carbon Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hard Carbon Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Coal Tar Source Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hard Carbon Material include Kuraray, Kureha, Wuhan Bixidi Battery Material, XFH Technology, Shanghai Zhaoyuan, Himadri and JFE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hard Carbon Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hard Carbon Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Hard Carbon Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Coal Tar Source
Natural Plant Source
Resin Source
Other
Global Hard Carbon Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Hard Carbon Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power Battery
Digital Battery
Energy Storage Battery
Global Hard Carbon Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Hard Carbon Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hard Carbon Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hard Carbon Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hard Carbon Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Hard Carbon Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kuraray
Kureha
Wuhan Bixidi Battery Material
XFH Technology
Shanghai Zhaoyuan
Himadri
JFE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hard Carbon Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hard Carbon Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hard Carbon Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hard Carbon Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hard Carbon Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hard Carbon Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hard Carbon Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hard Carbon Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hard Carbon Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hard Carbon Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hard Carbon Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hard Carbon Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hard Carbon Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hard Carbon Material Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hard Carbon Material Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hard Carbon Material Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
