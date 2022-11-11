1,8-octanediol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

1,8-octanediol is a diol with the chemical formula HO(CH?)?OH. It is a white solid at room temperature and can be synthesized by hydrogenation of suberic acid. 1,8-octanediol can be used as a monomer to synthesize polyester and polyurethane polymers. In addition, as a fatty alcohol, 1,8-octanediol can also be used in moisturizers and moisturizers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,8-octanediol in global, including the following market information:

Global 1,8-octanediol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 1,8-octanediol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five 1,8-octanediol companies in 2021 (%)

The global 1,8-octanediol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

98% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1,8-octanediol include Shandong Guangtong New Materials, Zhejiang Boju New Material, Qingdao Lilai Chemicals, Changyu Group and Ningbo Jieersheng Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1,8-octanediol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1,8-octanediol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 1,8-octanediol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

98% Purity

99% Purity

Global 1,8-octanediol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 1,8-octanediol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Polyester Polyol

Polyurethane

Flavors and Fragrances

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Global 1,8-octanediol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 1,8-octanediol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1,8-octanediol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 1,8-octanediol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 1,8-octanediol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies 1,8-octanediol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shandong Guangtong New Materials

Zhejiang Boju New Material

Qingdao Lilai Chemicals

Changyu Group

Ningbo Jieersheng Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1,8-octanediol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 1,8-octanediol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 1,8-octanediol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 1,8-octanediol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 1,8-octanediol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 1,8-octanediol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1,8-octanediol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 1,8-octanediol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 1,8-octanediol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 1,8-octanediol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 1,8-octanediol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,8-octanediol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 1,8-octanediol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,8-octanediol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1,8-octanediol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,8-octanediol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global 1,8-octanediol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 98% Purity

4.1.3 99%

