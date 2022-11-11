2-chlorobenzoic Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-chlorobenzoic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global 2-chlorobenzoic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2-chlorobenzoic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five 2-chlorobenzoic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2-chlorobenzoic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

98% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2-chlorobenzoic Acid include Guannan East Chemical, Zhangjiagang Yongfang Chemical, Donghai Taiyi Fine Chemical, Lianyungang Jiewei Chemical Industry, Wuhan Youji Industries and Shandong Jichuang Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2-chlorobenzoic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2-chlorobenzoic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 2-chlorobenzoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

98% Purity

99% Purity

Global 2-chlorobenzoic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 2-chlorobenzoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pesticide

Pharmaceutical Industry

Dye

Other

Global 2-chlorobenzoic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 2-chlorobenzoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2-chlorobenzoic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2-chlorobenzoic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2-chlorobenzoic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies 2-chlorobenzoic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Guannan East Chemical

Zhangjiagang Yongfang Chemical

Donghai Taiyi Fine Chemical

Lianyungang Jiewei Chemical Industry

Wuhan Youji Industries

Shandong Jichuang Chemical

