2,2-Difluoroethanol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2,2-Difluoroethanol is used as a chemical intermediates. It has wide applications in medicine and fluoropolymers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2,2-Difluoroethanol in global, including the following market information:

Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five 2,2-Difluoroethanol companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2,2-Difluoroethanol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

98% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2,2-Difluoroethanol include Nantong Baokai Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Shenyue Biotechnology, Wuxi Jiabao Pesticide & Pharmaceutical, Changzhou Jintan Yongxiang Chemical, Jinan Rufo Chemical and Shandong Tongcheng Medicine, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2,2-Difluoroethanol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

98% Purity

99% Purity

Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agricultural Intermediate

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Other

Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2,2-Difluoroethanol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2,2-Difluoroethanol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2,2-Difluoroethanol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies 2,2-Difluoroethanol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nantong Baokai Pharmaceutical

Shanghai Shenyue Biotechnology

Wuxi Jiabao Pesticide & Pharmaceutical

Changzhou Jintan Yongxiang Chemical

Jinan Rufo Chemical

Shandong Tongcheng Medicine

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 2,2-Difluoroethanol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 2,2-Difluoroethanol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2,2-Difluoroethanol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 2,2-Difluoroethanol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2,2-Difluoroethanol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2,2-Difluoroethanol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2,2-Difluoroethanol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global 2,2-Difluoroe

