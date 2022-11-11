2,2-Difluoroethanol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
2,2-Difluoroethanol is used as a chemical intermediates. It has wide applications in medicine and fluoropolymers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 2,2-Difluoroethanol in global, including the following market information:
Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five 2,2-Difluoroethanol companies in 2021 (%)
The global 2,2-Difluoroethanol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
98% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2,2-Difluoroethanol include Nantong Baokai Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Shenyue Biotechnology, Wuxi Jiabao Pesticide & Pharmaceutical, Changzhou Jintan Yongxiang Chemical, Jinan Rufo Chemical and Shandong Tongcheng Medicine, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 2,2-Difluoroethanol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
98% Purity
99% Purity
Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agricultural Intermediate
Pharmaceutical Intermediates
Other
Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 2,2-Difluoroethanol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 2,2-Difluoroethanol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 2,2-Difluoroethanol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies 2,2-Difluoroethanol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nantong Baokai Pharmaceutical
Shanghai Shenyue Biotechnology
Wuxi Jiabao Pesticide & Pharmaceutical
Changzhou Jintan Yongxiang Chemical
Jinan Rufo Chemical
Shandong Tongcheng Medicine
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2,2-Difluoroethanol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2,2-Difluoroethanol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2,2-Difluoroethanol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2,2-Difluoroethanol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2,2-Difluoroethanol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2,2-Difluoroethanol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2,2-Difluoroethanol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2,2-Difluoroethanol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global 2,2-Difluoroe
