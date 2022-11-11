Euryale Ferox Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Euryale ferox, commonly known as prickly waterlily or Gorgon plant, is a species of water lily found in southern and eastern Asia, and the only extant member of the genus Euryale. The edible seeds, called fox nuts or makhana when dried, are eaten in Asia.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Euryale Ferox in global, including the following market information:

Global Euryale Ferox Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Euryale Ferox Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Euryale Ferox companies in 2021 (%)

The global Euryale Ferox market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Raw Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Euryale Ferox include Caryopses Pvt. Ltd., Deliciano Global Pvt. Ltd., Hindustan Foreign Traders, Hunan Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Import and Export Group Co. Ltd., Indulge Foods Private Limited, Karnavati Spices, M N Foods, Madhubani Makhana and Mahaveer Udhyog and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Euryale Ferox manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Euryale Ferox Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Euryale Ferox Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Raw

Processed

Global Euryale Ferox Market, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Euryale Ferox Market Segment Percentages, by Distribution Channel, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Sales Channel

Others

Global Euryale Ferox Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Euryale Ferox Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Euryale Ferox revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Euryale Ferox revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Euryale Ferox sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Euryale Ferox sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Caryopses Pvt. Ltd.

Deliciano Global Pvt. Ltd.

Hindustan Foreign Traders

Hunan Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Import and Export Group Co. Ltd.

Indulge Foods Private Limited

Karnavati Spices

M N Foods

Madhubani Makhana

Mahaveer Udhyog

Makhana Amrit Mantra Pte. Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Euryale Ferox Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Distribution Channel

1.3 Global Euryale Ferox Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Euryale Ferox Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Euryale Ferox Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Euryale Ferox Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Euryale Ferox Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Euryale Ferox Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Euryale Ferox Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Euryale Ferox Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Euryale Ferox Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Euryale Ferox Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Euryale Ferox Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Euryale Ferox Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Euryale Ferox Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Euryale Ferox Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Euryale Ferox Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Euryale Ferox Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Raw

4.1.3 Processed

4.2

