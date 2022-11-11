2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The 4-Chloro-2-fluoroaniline, with the CAS registry number 57946-56-2, is also known as 2-Fluoro-4-chloroaniline. It belongs to the product categories of Anilines, Aromatic Amines and Nitro Compounds; Aniline; Fluorobenzene; Anilines, Amides & Amines; Chlorine Compounds; Fluorine Compounds; C2 to C6; Nitrogen Compounds; Aryl Fluorinated Building Blocks; Building Blocks; C6; Chemical Synthesis; Fluorinated Building Blocks; Organic Building Blocks; Organic Fluorinated Building Blocks; Other Fluorinated Organic Building Blocks. Its EINECS number is 261-034-1. This chemical's molecular formula is C6H5ClFN and molecular weight is 145.56. What's more, its systematic name is 4-Chloro-2-fluoroaniline. This chemical should be sealed and stored in a ventilated and dry place. Moreover, it should be protected from oxides and acids. It is used as intermediates of medicine, pesticide, liquid crystal materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline in global, including the following market information:

Global 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

98% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline include Zhejiang Xieshi New Materials, Zhejiang Zhongxin Fluorine Materials, Zhejiang Yongtai Technology and Changzhou Ansciep Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

98% Purity

99% Purity

Global 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Organic Synthesis

Other

Global 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zhejiang Xieshi New Materials

Zhejiang Zhongxin Fluorine Materials

Zhejiang Yongtai Technology

Changzhou Ansciep Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Companies

