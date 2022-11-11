Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Oilfield drilling fluid additives is materials added to a drilling fluid to perform one or more specific functions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives in global, including the following market information:
Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Fluid Formation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives include Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Chevron Corporation(Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.), Dow, Innospec Inc., Tetra Technologies, Inc., Lubrizol Corporation, Ltd., Croda International Plc and Stepan Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Fluid Formation
Water Based
Oil Based
Synthetic Based
by Type
Fluid Viscosities
Alkalinity Control
Emulsifiers
Pipe Freeing Agent/Spotting Fluid
Scavengers
Biocides
Dispersants
Defoamers
Others
Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil and Gas Industry
Bore Wells
Others
Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
BASF SE
Chevron Corporation(Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.)
Dow
Innospec Inc.
Tetra Technologies, Inc.
Lubrizol Corporation, Ltd.
Croda International Plc
Stepan Company
Flotek Industries, Inc.
OMNOVA Solutions Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
